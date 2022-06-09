ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Seller of monkey to Chris Brown sentenced to probation

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elCwE_0g5kjElA00
FILE - Chris Brown appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. The owner of a pet breeding business in Florida was sentenced, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to five years of probation including eight months of home confinement and ordered to pay a $90,000 fine for illegally selling a capuchin monkey to Brown. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The owner of an exotic animal breeding business in Florida has been sentenced to five years’ probation for illegally selling a capuchin monkey to singer Chris Brown.

A federal indictment doesn’t name Brown, only identifying the buyer as a celebrity in California, but key details match an Associated Press report that wildlife agents seized the singer’s pet monkey after serving a search warrant on his Los Angeles home in early January 2018. Brown also was identified in court Wednesday at the sentencing hearing in Florida for the monkey breeder, Jimmy Hammonds.

Wildlife agents moved in after Brown shared a picture of the capuchin monkey with millions of his followers on Instagram. Prosecutors later dropped charges of possessing the monkey without a permit after Brown agreed to forfeit his rights to Fiji and pay $35,000 for the monkey’s care.

As for the monkey breeder, a federal judge in Tampa on Wednesday ordered Hammonds to pay a $90,000 fine to a fund operated by the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service. Also, he has to serve eight months of his probation in home confinement.

According to the indictment, Brown paid $12,650 to Hammonds, who operated The Monkey Whisperer Ranch in Parrish, Florida. Under both Florida and California laws, it is illegal to transfer a capuchin monkey without a permit.

Hammonds pleaded guilty to conspiracy and three counts of violating the Endangered Species Act. Prosecutors said he also illegally sold endangered cotton-top tamarins to buyers in Alabama, South Carolina and Wisconsin while trying to disguise the sales.

Prosecutors had argued that Hammonds deserved more than a year of prison, citing the need to deter others from committing similar crimes.

“In addition to licensed money breeding activities, Hammonds frequently sold monkeys on the black market,” they said in court papers. “Hammonds engaged in illicit business practices or schemes that involved a pattern of repeated illegal conduct.”

Hammonds’ lawyer described him “a hard working, law abiding member of the community” who helped people deal with alcohol addiction, and said none of the monkeys were treated inappropriately or caused any “adverse effects” on the ecosystems involved.

Comments / 6

Related
HipHopDX.com

Infamous 'Clout Chaser' Celina Powell Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison

Denver, CO – The name Celina Powell probably shouldn’t ring a bell in the rap community — but it does. The infamous “clout chaser” has claimed to have slept with numerous rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Young Thug and Offset. She even admitted to faking a paternity test alleging the Migos rapper had impregnated her.
DENVER, CO
rolling out

Why the man who sold Chris Brown a monkey ended up in federal court

A man who sold a capuchin monkey to Chris Brown has been sentenced to five years probation. Jimmy Hammonds, a Florida man also known as “The Monkey Whisperer,” illegally sold the animal to Brown for $12,650 in Parrish, Florida, according to the Associated Press. Under the laws of Florida and California, where Brown lives, it is illegal to exchange a capuchin monkey without a permit. Wild life agents seized the monkey after executing a search warrant on Brown’s home in January 2018. The search warrant was obtained after Brown shared a picture of his pet on Instagram. Charges against the legendary R&B singer were dropped for possessing a monkey without a permit after he surrendered his pet and paid $35,000 for the monkey’s care.
PARRISH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Animal Breeding#South Carolina#Celebrities#Animals#Associated Press
Benzinga

Man Who Won $10M In Lottery Sentenced To Life In Prison

A North Carolina man who won $10 million from a scratch-off lottery card is not going to have many chances to spend his fortune – he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend. The Crime: According to combined...
LOTTERY
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Indian-born woman, 33, from Illinois who died in Florida Keys parasailing accident that left her son, 10, and nephew, 9, seriously injured after their line became detached

An Indian woman from Illinois has been pictured after she was killed while parasailing along with two young children. Supraja Alaparthi, 33, lost her life during the incident in the Florida Keys, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and her nine-year-old nephew Vishant Sadda were injured. A sudden storm prompted...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy