LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A single father from Wilson, Texas is at a loss for words after the Lubbock Area Roofing Contractors Association (LARCA) awarded him with a new roof. Mario Martinez says his roof has needed repairs since 2019, but he just could not afford them. Now that he’s getting a new one, Martinez says he is overwhelmed and doesn’t know what to say.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO