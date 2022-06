It really pays to be an Airbnb host in the Hill Country hot spot of Fredericksburg. Data released by Airbnb shows that among rural counties in Texas, Airbnb hosts in Gillespie County — anchored by Fredericksburg — hauled in $40 million last year. That, by far, was the biggest Airbnb income total for any rural county in Texas. In fact, Gillespie County represented a little over one-third of the roughly $115 million earned in 2021 by rural Airbnb hosts in the Lone Star State.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO