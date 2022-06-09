ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherborn Firefighter 'Who Is Not Done With Life' Needs New Kidney

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
The cover image for the "Spare your spare for Sammy" campaign on GoFundMe Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A Sherborn firefighter is in need of a new kidney so he can keep giving back to his community "in a life-affirming way."

Sam Gutwill was born with cystic fibrosis and has been in and out of the hospital for 12 years, according to a GoFundMe organized on his behalf.

He received a "life-changing" liver transplant in 2017 that allowed him to become an EMT and a firefighter, but while Sam was completing his training his kidneys failed.

This eventually resulted in Sam being hospitalized with Stage 5 Kidney failure last week, his aunt Laura Wise said on the GoFundMe

"The only viable option for Sam—who is not done with life—was to begin dialysis and hope for a kidney," Wise said on the campaign page. "We do not know when he will get the call that a kidney is available, so we are looking for a living donor who can spare their spare kidney while we wait."

Wise is hoping the GoFundMe will help raise funds on Sam's behalf. The campaign had raised more than $18,900 of its $25,000 goal as of Thursday, June 9. People can donate by clicking here.

Related
CBS Boston

I-Team: Mother blames son's death on negligence of Watertown facility

WATERTOWN - Vero Health and Rehabilitation of Watertown is one of the lowest rated homes in the state. The subject of several I-Team investigations involving claims of abuse and neglect, the facility is facing new allegations from a Braintree mother who says her quadriplegic son died as a result of the home's negligence.Marie Shadduck says by the time staff used Jack's phone to call 911, he was already dead. Marie tells the I-Team, "ultimately I think that he suffocated." Jack's phone shows 11 calls to the nurse's station that day. Marie says no one ever answered or went to help...
WMUR.com

Father of Harmony Montgomery appears in family court over parental rights

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a missing 8-year-old girl appeared in court Monday morning along with the girl's mother. Adam Montgomery is the father of Harmony Montgomery, who investigators said disappeared three years ago while in her father's custody. Adam Montgomery was appearing in family court, where cameras...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Former Massachusetts day care teacher arraigned on abuse charge

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A former day care teacher faced a judge Monday, arraigned on a charge that she assaulted a 3-year-old boy who was in her classroom. Sophie Varatharasa was working at the Community Montessori School in Natick when she allegedly abused the boy. A not guilty plea was...
NATICK, MA
#Kidneys#Massachusetts#Kidney Failure#Cystic Fibrosis#Dialysis#Gofundme#Emt#Daily Voice
Water Rescue Reportedly Underway In Boston (DEVELOPING)

Crews were reportedly on the scene of a water rescue after a car was said to have driven into the water in the Boston area, sources say. The incident was first reported in the area of 60 Rowes Warf in Boston after 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13, according to a Tweet from Fire News Alerts. However, the location was shortly changed to 406 Atlantic Avenue.
BOSTON, MA
32-Year-Old Waterbury Woman Killed In Crash

A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed during a single-car crash over the weekend. The crash took place in New Haven County around 11:15 p.m., on Saturday, June 11 in Waterbury. Elizabeth Hynes, age 32, was found by responding police officers to the area of 104 Greenwood Ave., for a one-car...
WATERBURY, CT
WPRI 12 News

15-year-old boy pulled from water at Lincoln Woods

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is investigating a water incident at Lincoln Woods State Park. Officers told 12 News, the incident involving a juvenile happened shortly after the beach was closed and lifeguards were off duty at six o’clock. A fisherman in the area said he witnessed a line […]
LINCOLN, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man attacked by coyote in Swampscott parking lot

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A local man got quite the scare Monday morning after he was attacked by a coyote in a Swampscott parking lot. Officers say the victim was smoking a cigarette outside of his truck on Paradise Road just after 6:00 a.m. He was on his phone and wasn’t paying attention when a coyote snuck up and bit him on the calf, according to police.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WPRI 12 News

Body of 6-year-old boy recovered from Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a 6-year-old boy has been recovered, nearly 72-hours after he went missing in the Merrimack River. Massachusetts State Police announced on Sunday that Mas DeChhat had been found on the third day of searching. A kayaker operating in the Pipers Quarry area of the Merrimack River located what […]
NEWBURYPORT, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Whales Dead After Being Stranded Off Cape Cod

Twio of five pilot whales that were found stranded just off Chatham, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod, have died, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare. "These last couple of days have been incredibly rough on the team." said marine mammal rescuer Brian Sharp. The organization said it worked with...
CHATHAM, MA
