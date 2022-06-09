Rhythmfest returns to Rosemount’s Central Park

Longtime Twin Cities musician Mick Sterling will present Rhythmfest, a free all-ages concert and food event, for the second year at Rosemount’s Central Park on Friday, June 17.

Sponsored by the city of Rosemount, SKB and Carbone’s, Rhythmfest will feature multiple food options, fun for the whole family and lineup of some of the top musicians in the Twin Cities.

Rhythmfest opens at 3 p.m. Friday, June 17, and concludes at 10 p.m. The event is free to the public.

The schedule of music includes:

4 p.m. Gus Sent Me - country Americana

6 p.m. Mick Sterling Presents - Beautiful Vision: The Essential Songs of Van Morrison - soul, blues and R&B

8 p.m High and Mighty - High energy soul and R&B led by Rosemount native Steve Daly

While the event is free to the public, all attendees will be encouraged and have easy access to donate to a Minnesota-based 501(c) (3) charity founded by Mick Sterling called THE 30-Days Foundation, www.The30-DaysFoundation.org. 30-Days assists Minnesota families and individuals in real-life financial crisis with a one-time financial grant that is made payable only to the service provider.

Since 2011, The 30-Days Foundation has assisted over 100,000 requests for assistance.

Information can be accessed online at: www.rosemountmn.gov/fest.