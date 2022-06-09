ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemount, MN

Rhythmfest returns to Rosemount’s Central Park

Sun ThisWeek
Sun ThisWeek
 5 days ago

Longtime Twin Cities musician Mick Sterling will present Rhythmfest, a free all-ages concert and food event, for the second year at Rosemount’s Central Park on Friday, June 17.

Sponsored by the city of Rosemount, SKB and Carbone’s, Rhythmfest will feature multiple food options, fun for the whole family and lineup of some of the top musicians in the Twin Cities.

Rhythmfest opens at 3 p.m. Friday, June 17, and concludes at 10 p.m. The event is free to the public.

The schedule of music includes:

4 p.m. Gus Sent Me - country Americana

6 p.m. Mick Sterling Presents - Beautiful Vision: The Essential Songs of Van Morrison - soul, blues and R&B

8 p.m High and Mighty - High energy soul and R&B led by Rosemount native Steve Daly

While the event is free to the public, all attendees will be encouraged and have easy access to donate to a Minnesota-based 501(c) (3) charity founded by Mick Sterling called THE 30-Days Foundation, www.The30-DaysFoundation.org. 30-Days assists Minnesota families and individuals in real-life financial crisis with a one-time financial grant that is made payable only to the service provider.

Since 2011, The 30-Days Foundation has assisted over 100,000 requests for assistance.

Information can be accessed online at: www.rosemountmn.gov/fest.

Comments / 0

Related
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Creekside Supper Club

Kitschy. Charming. Adorable. Creekside Supper Club is all of that. Perhaps the closest of the new breed of supper clubs to an actual rural Minnesota or Wisconsin supper club, Creekside plays the hits. Wood paneling, check. Curtains from your great Aunt Shirley’s house, you betcha. The only thing missing is a bunch of old guys sitting around smoking Camels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

11 essential summer festivals in the Twin Cities

It's peak festival season in the Twin Cities, and something big is happening every single weekend this summer.Not sure where to start? Here are our picks to add to your calendar.June🌙 Northern Spark Festival (June 11) — Stay up all night at the 9pm-5:30am art party in downtown St. Paul.🏙 Stone Arch Bridge Festival (June 18-19) — This Minneapolis festival has entertainment on both sides of the river. 🏳️‍🌈 Twin Cities Pride (June 25 - 26) — Loring Park hosts live music, vendors and a Pride march for this festival at the end of Pride month.July🎇 Fourth of July celebrations...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

FarmFest Woman Farmer of the Year nominees announced

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected. Dawn Breitkreutz (Redwood Falls) Nancy Hinricher (Pipestone) Karen Kasper (Owatonna) Emily Ponwith (Cleveland) Kristin Reiman-Duden (Princeton) The five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Rosemount, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
southsidepride.com

Let’s dump more water on South Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is considering a cooperative agreement with Edina to study the effects of a proposed storm water mitigation project in Edina’s Morningside neighborhood (Resolution 2022-196). The Morningside community in Edina is a bedroom community to Minneapolis. Early on, their storm sewer infrastructure was tied in to the Minneapolis system, and still is. So, their storm water flows into the Minneapolis storm sewer system.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

For Twin Cities downtowns, it’s evolve or bust

The Dayton’s Project was announced to great hoopla in 2018, promising to bring life to one of downtown Minneapolis’ most iconic properties. A developer team was going to rehab the 120-year-old building into a mixed-use office, retail and food hall, marking a resurrection for the mothballed department store. It was welcome news because Dayton’s holds […] The post For Twin Cities downtowns, it’s evolve or bust appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Morrison
KARE 11

'Human Toll' exhibit shows grim history of I-35W construction

MINNEAPOLIS — The first display within 'Human Toll: A Public History of 35W' is designed to get your wheels turning. There is a sign that asks, "How did you get here?" Next to it, tokens representing freeways, city streets only, bike paths, and public transportation are available for visitors to drop into a corresponding bin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Prepare for dangerous heat on Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday is going to be a scorcher in the Twin Cities with dangerous heat across the area. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s and the heat index will top out near 103. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the metro with areas to the south and east in a heat advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
rejournals.com

NAI Legacy closes sale of Rasing Cane’s restaurant in Minnesota

NAI Legacy has completed the sale of a retail property at 3065 White Bear Ave. in Maplewood, Minnesota. The new-construction, single-tenant property was ground-leased to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers at the Maplewood Mall for 15-plus years. The American fast-food restaurant chain specializing in chicken fingers was founded in 1996...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Local Life#Localevent#Skb#The Twin Cities#R B
Bring Me The News

New fried chicken restaurant opens in south Minneapolis

There's a new fried chicken restaurant located along Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis. Official Fried Chicken opened its doors at 4010 East 46th Street on Thursday, adding to the growing competition of fried chicken specialists in Minneapolis' South Side, with award-winning Revival a few miles to the west. Official Fried...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Questions remain about future the of Vali-Hi Drive-in

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The sign at the entrance to the Vali-Hi Drive-in remains blank. The gates remain closed. Nothing is listed on its website. Its phone goes unanswered. After more than a half century showing outdoor movies, fans of the Lake Elmo theater worry it might not...
LAKE ELMO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Sasquatch 107.7

Southern Minnesota Town is the #1 Small Town Where People Actually Want To Live

Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.
NEW ULM, MN
96.7 The River

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
MONTICELLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Barn Fire In Central Minnesota Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive. The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof. Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire. “They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up, a big 6-foot flame...
FORESTON, MN
KROC News

Thunderstorms Producing Flash Flooding in Southern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy rains today prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings for an area west of Rochester. The warnings will be in effect until 11:30 AM across northern Steele County and sections of Waseca County due to street flooding and plugging along small creeks and streams. The warning includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sun ThisWeek

Sun ThisWeek

Dakota County, MN
213
Followers
162
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun ThisWeek and Dakota County Tribune serve the Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Eagan, Lakeville & Rosemount communities. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1884. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunthisweek.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/

Comments / 0

Community Policy