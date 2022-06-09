ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Couture Show returns to Las Vegas

By News 3 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Couture Show is...

Poker star Dan Cates talks WSOP on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The World Series of Poker is in Las Vegas through July, and it's the first time the tournament has been held on the Strip. World-famous poker star Dan Cates joined us to talk all about the event and how he's leaving his mark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Wynn Las Vegas#High Fashion
Up to the Challenge: Chloe Koast learns to bend neon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chloe Koast was up to the challenge to learn from the sign-making experts at YESCO!. The company is responsible for building and maintaining some of Las Vegas's best and brightest signs. Chloe learned the ins-and-outs of neon bending and took a road trip to one...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Southern Nevada celebrates Juneteeth across the valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Juneteenth is Sunday, June 19 but celebrations have already begun here in Southern Nevada. Over at CSN's West Charleston campus on Friday, organizers held a 'Juneteenth unity weekend: Africa to America' event. A separate event was also held there on Saturday. Juneteenth is a holiday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Busy Las Vegas Blvd intersection to be closed for 25 hours

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One intersection on the south side of Las Vegas Blvd is being closed in order to complete scheduled repairs. Starting Sunday, June 12 at 4 a.m., Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed at Charleston Boulevard with lane restrictions approaching the Charleston Boulevard/Las Vegas Boulevard intersection through 5 a.m. Monday, June 23.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Man found shot to death at 'apparent drug house' in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was shot and killed at an "apparent drug house" in the west Las Vegas valley on Sunday, according to police. Officers got a report of a shooting at a home around 4 a.m. in the 8200 block of Ogee Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas police searching for 62-year-old man missing from northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 62-year-old man reported missing from the northwest Las Vegas valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say James Farbridge-Currie was last seen at about 9:10 a.m. Monday, June 13, in the 7000 block of Winter Ridge Street, near Deer Springs Way and Fort Apache Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
UNLV recommending masks while on campus

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV sent a notice to students and staff on Monday, recommending the usage of masks while on campus. In accordance with the Southern Nevada Health District, we recommend that the UNLV community wear masks while in hallways, elevators, meeting rooms, office cubicles, restrooms, classrooms, labs, building lobbies, advising offices, libraries, the Student Union, the Student Recreation & Wellness Center, athletic facilities, and any other indoor public place where people may gather.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Cure 4 The Kids Foundation hosts 'Bowl 4 The Kids' event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — 'Cure For The Kids' hopes to allow cancer patients and their families to forget about their circumstances with some bowling on Saturday. More than 300 patients and their families participated in the "Bowl 4 The Kids" event at Red Rock Lanes, inside Red Rock Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
LVMPD arrests 21 people in 'trick driving' enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the arrest of 21 people for trick driving and spectating-related crimes on Sunday night, according to a news release. The incident occurred near US-93 and Grand Valley Pkwy, northeast of the city in a remote area. Police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide near Gowan, Tenaya

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the northwest valley Monday afternoon. It was reported around 3:51 p.m. in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road near Tenaya Way. Police say they received a report of a shooting at an...

