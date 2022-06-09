Couture Show returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV sent a notice to students and staff on Monday, recommending the usage of masks while on campus. In accordance with the Southern Nevada Health District, we recommend that the UNLV community wear masks while in hallways, elevators, meeting rooms, office cubicles, restrooms, classrooms, labs, building lobbies, advising offices, libraries, the Student Union, the Student Recreation & Wellness Center, athletic facilities, and any other indoor public place where people may gather.

