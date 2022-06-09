ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Man's Body Found In East Haven Home Year After Death, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
The house where the body was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a Connecticut home more than a year after his death.

The incident took place in East Haven on Tuesday, June 7.

The East Haven Police Department received a phone call from East Haven Memorial Funeral Home who reported a strange phone call they had received, said Capt. Joseph Murgo.

The funeral home said it received a phone call from someone asking about burials and cremations. When the funeral home attempted to gather further information about the deceased, it was learned that the caller was inquiring about someone who died in April of 2021, Murgo said.

The phone call quickly ended when the funeral home told the caller that the police should be contacted, he added.

An investigation was immediately launched in an attempt to locate the origin of the call. An hour or so later, the East Haven Public Safety dispatch center received a phone call from someone inquiring about how to get a coroner to a house, Murgo said.

It was learned that the address in question was 58 Elm Street, East Haven. Officers responded to the home, but it appeared unoccupied at the time, police said.

Due to the possibility of a deceased individual inside, entry was made into the house. The body of an elderly male with advanced stages of decomposition was found in an upstairs bedroom, Murgo said.

A preliminary investigation confirmed the man died in April of 2021, he said.

"It is unclear why the death was not reported earlier," Murdo said.

The initial caller, who is the man's son, was located and is fully cooperating with the investigation, Murgo said.

The medical examiner's office responded to the scene and took possession of the body.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, June 9.

The incident remains under investigation with possible charges pending, Murgo said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Public Safety
Daily Voice

Milford Woman Killed In Crash At 37 Remembered For 'Heart Of Gold'

Loved ones are mourning the loss of a Connecticut woman who was killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Vermont. New Haven County native Nicole Ende, of Milford, died Thursday, June 2, at the age of 37 when the truck she was riding in lost control and drove off an Orange County highway before flipping onto its roof, according to WCAX in Vermont.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford shooting on Orange Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Hartford Police Department responded to 31 Orange St. just after 1:30 a.m. and found a male in his forties suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was alert and conscious at the scene and was […]
HARTFORD, CT
