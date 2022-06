(The Center Square) – Legislation to collect data on rental rates in Seattle has been vetoed by Mayor Bruce Harrell. "While I appreciate and respect the sponsor’s intent, this proposed legislation would not have collected reliable data according to experts at the University of Washington and likely could not have been implemented in time to influence our Comprehensive Plan update," Harrell said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Council – in addition to renters and small landlords – to address the needs we have for better data and more affordable housing options.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO