Class of 2022 | June 9

By Sponsored Content
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrating the Class of 2022 on June...

www.wavy.com

Ash Jurberg

The Norfolk woman giving away millions

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a woman from Norfolk and her history of charitable giving.
NORFOLK, VA
#Spa#The Hampton Roads Show#Sundays Sun Spa Shop
WAVY News 10

WATCH: Spirit of Norfolk towed to new location

In the early morning hours Sunday, what's left of the Spirit of Norfolk was towed to a new location. Fort Monroe’s North Beach curfew hurts local business. Virginia Beach man gets 15 years for striking woman …. Fire at vacant Portsmouth house was intentionally …. Woman injured in shooting...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

USPS hosts hiring event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond branch of the United States Postal Service is kicking off a two-week hiring event. The USPS has more than 100 full-time and part-time positions with starting pay of over $18 an hour. The hiring event will happen Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 14...
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Norfolk earns 'no kill' shelter status for first time in history

NORFOLK, Va. — A newly released dataset shows that the city of Norfolk has accomplished a milestone when it comes to saving animals. Best Friends Animal Society is a national organization that focuses on animal welfare, including reducing the number of animals in shelters and reducing animal abuse. In...
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Pan-Seared Flounder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The fellas from Vintage Tavern were back in our kitchen today. Executive chef Brandon Hill and sous chef Dylan Pearon made a fresh, pan-seared founder and summer succotash over brown butter red pepper sauce. Vintage Tavern is located at 1900 Governor’s Pointe Drive in Suffolk....
SUFFOLK, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying jobs in Norfolk that don't require a college degree

Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAVY News 10

Cory Bigsby in court Monday for preliminary hearing

Kara Dixon reports. Full coverage of the Bigsby case: https://bit.ly/3xhwnjq. Cory Bigsby in court Monday for preliminary hearing. Virginia Beach looking to overhaul Oceanfront and …. Lawsuit filed in Franklin house explosion. NRHA ramping up efforts to improve quality of life, …. Man indicted in fatal 2020 shooting in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA

