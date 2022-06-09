ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Ridge Elementary School PTA receives $1,000 ‘Green Grant’ from Keep Virginia Beautiful

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3QBb_0g5ke6OI00

The Ridge Elementary School PTA is one of 30 organizations in the state to earn a Keep Virginia Beautiful “Green Grants” grant, the organization announced June 9. This month, KVB is announcing 30 grants of between $500 and $1,000 apiece – one each day.

The Ridge PTA will receive a $1,000 for the recycling project it proposed.

The school (whose student population represents more than 30 countries and speaks more than 20 languages)

and its PTA saw a need for water bottle refill stations to be used by both students and staff to avoid the use of single-use plastic bottles of water. New water stations would be the only filtered water in the school, which is safer and healthier for everyone.

The money awarded by KVB will be used to cover most of the expense of purchasing two water refill stations. The PTA will be able to supplement the remainder, and county facilities and maintenance officials will install the stations at no additional cost.

The KVB grant opportunities are open annually to government, non-profit, civic, and service organizations in Virginia that seek to help address an environmental concern in their community. Grants must focus on litter prevention, recycling, cigarette litter prevention, or community beautification.

“Green grants provide financial resources needed to implement innovative and effective projects that will result in more clean, green, and beautiful places to live, work, and play. These initiatives bring people together, in partnership, to make positive differences in communities across Virginia,” said Keep Virginia Beautiful Executive Director Cristi Lawton.

Since 2011, the Green Grants Program has provided $254,500 for 355 programs and projects throughout the state. Funding is made possible through support from Altria, as well as additional sponsorships from WestRock and Village Bank.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

‘New purpose and new life’ for new affordable housing project on Henrico-Richmond line

Like many other localities feeling the impacts of the pandemic, Henrico County has fallen victim to the symptoms of a larger national issue – a growing gap between the available supply of affordable housing and the number of people who need it. Virginia Supportive Housing’s Cool Lane Commons, an 86 unit affordable housing development formerly used as an assisted living facility on the border of Richmond and Henrico, will help close this gap.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – June 13, 2022

Taylan “Ty” Bozkurt has been named president and CEO of MEDARVA Healthcare, effective July 5. Bozkurt will oversee all operations of Central Virginia’s only independent, nonprofit health system, which includes ambulatory surgery centers, an imaging center, a low vision center, and the MEDARVA Foundation. He currently serves as the chief technology officer, vice president of operations and security officer for Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America. He was previously the operations and financial manager for the Department of Surgery and program manager for telehealth at Massachusetts General Hospital. Bozkurt will replace Bruce P.D. Kupper, who is retiring after 17 years as president and CEO.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – June 13, 2022

High school graduations begin in earnest today; new affordable housing is coming to Henrico; police seek tips after a teen is shot and killed in Eastern Henrico; a new candidate declares for the 81st District seat in the Virginia General Assembly; a woman is caught trying to board a plane at RIC with a loaded gun.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Lake Ridge, VA
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Henrico Citizen

Catholic – Va Beach mows down Church Hill Academy 62-37

Catholic – Va Beach handled Church Hill Academy 62-37 in an impressive showing for a Virginia boys basketball victory on December 3. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Richmond Christian School routs Isle of Wight 72-50

Richmond Christian School’s river of points eventually washed away Isle of Wight in a 72-50 offensive cavalcade for a Virginia boys basketball victory on December 3. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pta#Elementary School#Filtered Water
Henrico Citizen

Highland pulls python act on Richmond Collegiate 73-42

Highland showered the scoreboard with points to drown Richmond Collegiate 73-42 on December 3 in Virginia boys high school basketball. Highland’s command showed as it carried a 52-35 lead into the fourth quarter. Highland’s offense jumped to a 37-26 lead over Richmond Collegiate at the half. The first...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Walker seeking Democratic nomination for 81st District seat

Henrico County resident Terrence Walker recently announced that he is seeking the Democratic nomination for the 81st District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Walker has lived in Henrico for 20 years and has been heavily involved with the community, including serving as the current vice chair of the Henrico County Democratic Committee and representing Varina on the Henrico County Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission and as a volunteer with Henrico County Public Schools.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Freeman stonewalls Glen Allen 4-0

Freeman’s defense was a brick wall that stopped Glen Allen cold, resulting in a 4-0 victory at Glen Allen High on June 11 in Virginia baseball action. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recycling
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – William John Bird

William John “Bill” Bird, age 73, of Henrico, Virginia passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022. Bill was born in England on February 22, 1949 to the late, William Walter-Arthur and Violet Bird. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran....
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Georgetown Prep posts win at St. Christopher’s’ expense 61-50

Georgetown Prep charged St. Christopher’s and collected a 61-50 victory at St. Christopher’s High on December 3 in Virginia boys high school basketball action. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
Henrico Citizen

Cultural Arts Center to host Maker’s Yard Sale July 16

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen will host its second annual Maker’s Yard Sale on Saturday July 16th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local artists and crafters of all levels are invited to shop for new materials or get inspiration for their next project. This year’s yard sale will include jewelry making supplies, yarn and knitting supplies as well as fabrics and trims.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

Will present “Fireflies” at 8 p.m. June 10-11 and at 2:30 p.m. June 12 at HATTheatre, 1124 Westbriar Drive in the West End. “Fireflies” by Matthew Barber is based on the novel “Eleanor and Abel” by Annette Sanford. Tickets are $20 to $24. The show continues next weekend. For details, visit cattheatre.com.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Flexing muscle: Hopewell rolls over Matoaca 78-40

Hopewell’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Matoaca during a 78-40 blowout in a Virginia boys basketball matchup. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HOPEWELL, VA
Henrico Citizen

Book exploring Glen Allen’s history to be released July 4

Described as a “pictorial history,”, the book explores Glen Allen from its rural years in the 1800s to its time of crisis in the 1980s as landmarks faded and its future was questioned. Each chapter focuses on the area’s notable figures of the past – from John Cussons, an Englishman who built Glen Allen’s chief landmark, the Forest Lodge Hotel, to Virginia Randolph, an African-American teacher who established a school and provided education for Black youth during the era of segregation.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

When it comes to enhancing conservation efforts in Henrico, new group thinks it ‘CAN’

Whether working to protect the Chickahominy River from a pipeline project or to preserve historical environments, citizens have rallied together over the decades to conserve Henrico’s historical and environmental landscapes. But unlike other notable Virginia counties like Hanover, Loudoun, Prince William and Charles City, Henrico didn’t have a formal...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Eastern Henrico manufacturing facility sold for $10.25M

An Eastern Henrico manufacturing facility has been sold for $10.25 million. The 148,877-square-foot Hilex Poly regional manufacturing facility at 2800 Sprouse Drive, southwest of the intersection of Charles City Road and Airport Drive, was sold to Maguire Hayden Real Estate Company of Philadelphia. It is the company’s first acquisition in the Richmond region.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy