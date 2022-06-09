Ridge Elementary School PTA receives $1,000 ‘Green Grant’ from Keep Virginia Beautiful

The Ridge Elementary School PTA is one of 30 organizations in the state to earn a Keep Virginia Beautiful “Green Grants” grant, the organization announced June 9. This month, KVB is announcing 30 grants of between $500 and $1,000 apiece – one each day.

The Ridge PTA will receive a $1,000 for the recycling project it proposed.

The school (whose student population represents more than 30 countries and speaks more than 20 languages)

and its PTA saw a need for water bottle refill stations to be used by both students and staff to avoid the use of single-use plastic bottles of water. New water stations would be the only filtered water in the school, which is safer and healthier for everyone.

The money awarded by KVB will be used to cover most of the expense of purchasing two water refill stations. The PTA will be able to supplement the remainder, and county facilities and maintenance officials will install the stations at no additional cost.

The KVB grant opportunities are open annually to government, non-profit, civic, and service organizations in Virginia that seek to help address an environmental concern in their community. Grants must focus on litter prevention, recycling, cigarette litter prevention, or community beautification.

“Green grants provide financial resources needed to implement innovative and effective projects that will result in more clean, green, and beautiful places to live, work, and play. These initiatives bring people together, in partnership, to make positive differences in communities across Virginia,” said Keep Virginia Beautiful Executive Director Cristi Lawton.

Since 2011, the Green Grants Program has provided $254,500 for 355 programs and projects throughout the state. Funding is made possible through support from Altria, as well as additional sponsorships from WestRock and Village Bank.