Maryland-National Capital Park Police responded to the Olney Indoor Swim Center at 16605 Georgia Ave in Olney on Tuesday morning around 10am for a bomb threat. According to police, a note was found inside of a locker at the center that mentioned a bomb. On Twitter, Park Police said that the building had been swept by K9 and has been deemed safe. Detectives are currently on the scene investigating and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

OLNEY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO