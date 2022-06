PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are currently more than 800 people in Allegheny County without a place to call home.While that number has fluctuated over the last decade, county leaders say they're constantly working to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness.KDKA Investigates found Allegheny County received $23 million this year as part of an annual renewal of federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to help fight homelessness in the county.In addition to that money, through other funding sources, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services deputy director told KDKA the county receives a total of...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO