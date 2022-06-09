ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery: Remodeled Minneapolis townhome has two balconies

Sophisticated, smartly updated, and well-maintained, this two bed and three bath town home is in a prime Minneapolis location.

It within walking distance of dining, shopping, transit, and three city lakes. Vaulted ceilings and large windows create an open and airy space.

Modern, remodeled baths, an updated kitchen, new interior doors and hardware, updated flooring, and luxurious wool carpeting create an upscale atmosphere.

3016 Lake Shore Drive Minneapolis, MN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYbFs_0g5kdf2Z00

The main area features spacious living and dining rooms, a powder room, a balcony, an updated kitchen with brushed granite counters, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar.

The upper level features a den (or at-home workspace) with a wood-burning fireplace and a second balcony. The master bedroom features a fabulous bath and a walk-in closet.

The second bedroom has an adjacent remodeled bath, and there is an attached two-car garage and laundry/storage room. Newer appliances include a furnace (2020), air conditioning (2021), as well a washer and dryer (2019). This home is in move-in condition and ready for you to enjoy at $469,000.

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Michael Olafson at (612) 229-5910 or mikeo@lakesarearealty.com.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
