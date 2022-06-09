ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two candidates have filed for Rosemount mayor

Two candidates have filed to run for the open Rosemount mayor’s office after longtime Mayor Bill Droste filed to run as a candidate for the Dakota County Board.

Council Member Jeff Weisensel and Jason Moore, a political newcomer, have filed to run in the Nov. 8 election.

Moore attended the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power School in Goose Creek, South Carolina, and is currently employed at Skywater Technology, a semiconductor engineering and fabrication foundry based in Bloomington.

He and his wife moved to Rosemount in 1997 and raised their three children, who are all adults now. He said he enjoys gardening, walking the trails and biking.

When asked why he was running for mayor, he said: “It is time again to volunteer for civil service.”

Weisensel was first elected to the council in 2008 and his current term expires Jan. 2, 2025.

His policy areas of interest are budgets that exercise fiscal restraint, economic development for broadening the tax base, civic engagement, and youth development through activities and facilities.

He is the current acting (vice) mayor, has served on the Rosemount Port Authority since 2009 and was chair from 2010 to 2021; has served on the Dakota Communications Center Board as director since 2010, was vice chair 2018-2020, and has been chair since 2021, in addition to other community involvement.

He has an master of science in project management and a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

He and his wife, Kathy, moved to Rosemount in 1995 and have three adult children. His interests include lifelong learning, outdoor and nature activities and tavern puzzles.

