A 23-year-old local man is suspected of driving while impaired after crashing his car outside of the Seven Lakes community in West End on Sunday evening. The incident happened at the intersection of Beulah Hill Church Road and Carthage Road. State troopers say the driver of a Ford Focus was traveling east on Carthage Road when he ran through the stop sign and hit a Hyundai Sonata. The Focus then hit a power pole and caught on fire.

SEVEN LAKES, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO