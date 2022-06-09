Protect Yourself from Mosquito-Borne Disease

Spring Creek Area Blue Star Mothers is a National Chapter here in Montgomery County. We became a chapter in the Spring of 2021. Blue Star Mothers began during WW II and is a non profit organization made up of mothers, stepmothers, grandmoth…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/blue-star-mothers-invite-you/
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for today, Saturday June 11, from 11 a.m. until 8 o’clock this evening. Heat index values for portions of south central and southeast Texas, including Montgomery County, up to 108 are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the hundreds of marches planned across the country as part of the March For Our Lives movement, only one was planned in Montgomery County. Around 200 attendees came out in The Woodlands Saturday morning to demand action on gun violence in America.
HOUSTON – A man has been shot after leading a state trooper on a chase through Montgomery County Monday afternoon. According to investigators, a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on 59 North near Liberty County, but the suspect refused to stop, leading the trooper on a short pursuit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County on Monday afternoon. According to authorities, a Texas DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Honda passenger car on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 in Montgomery County around 5 p.m. Officials…
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help with any information regarding a catalytic converter theft that occurred June 10, 2022, in the 24000 block of Pitkin Rd. Spring, TX. A suspect vehicle appears to be a tan Ford SUV bearing license plate…
Police officers’ delayed response in confronting the Uvalde mass shooter is coming under scrutiny as parents of victims demand accountability. Retired Montgomery County Police Captain Sonia Pruitt says a subconscious internal conflict may have been at play. “Police officers are taught from the time that they enter the police academy that they must survive…You cannot teach someone to have courage or heart or empathy or compassion or humanity. That’s something that comes from within.” Pruitt also points out that “law enforcement has been behind some very stringent gun laws…like background checks and red flag laws,” but is “not being listened to in these cases.”June 12, 2022.
Just after 3 am East Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported crash involving a Chrysler 300, on Loop 494 on the south end of the Caney Creek bridge. The bridge, which has been closed for close to 2-years due to structural damage….
This Juneteenth, the historically Black community of Tamina will be observing the holiday by remembering the areas long history. On Saturday at the Sleepy Hollow Multipurpose Building at 9845 Sleepy Hollow Road the community is invited to celebrate Juneteenth with live music, dance performances, a barbecue, snow cones, and a special showing of “The Ground On Which I Stand: A Visual Storytelling Program to Explore Personal Historical Journeys.”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) – A man has been arrested in College Station for trying to sell a stolen vehicle out of Montgomery County. Zachary Guyton was trying to sell the vehicle when a potential buyer noticed suspicious activity in the sale and contacted the authorities. College Station police checked…
Just before 5 am Sunday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 1774 at Ruel Lane almost on the Montgomery/Waller County line. Units arrived to find heavy guardrail damage and a pickup under the bridge off….
