Kokomo, IN

Kokomo police: 16-year-old boy brought gun, counterfeit money to school

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
 5 days ago
KOKOMO — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after police said he brought a semi-automatic handgun and counterfeit money to a school.

The boy, who was shot last month , brought the gun and money in his backpack at the Excel Center in Kokomo, according to a press release from the Kokomo Police Department.

On May 16, the boy was shot in the 400 block of North Apperson Way by another 16-year-old boy, who was later arrested and charged in adult court, according to the release.

An investigation into the boy who brought the gun to school is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

WTHR

Shocking video shows shooting unfold at east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is a city seeking answers yet again after a violent weekend with several shootings, including one that sent five people to the hospital. Investigators aren't saying what started Sunday morning's shooting at Warren Harbor Apartments, which is located in the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace near the intersection of East 21st Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Two from WL arrested for allegedly dealing fentanyl

Two people from West Lafayette were arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of possession of a narcotic drug and dealing of a narcotic drug. Lorenzo Butler, 51, and Witonna Butler, 53, of the 1100 block of Summer Drive, were both arrested after Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force and West Lafayette Police Department officers found 25 grams of alleged fentanyl while executing a search warrant for suspected drug dealing, according to a press release.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
