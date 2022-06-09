ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun ThisWeek

Making a big splash: Lakeville Lions Club commits $500,000 toward Lakeville splash pad

By by Tad Johnson
Sun ThisWeek
Sun ThisWeek
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGk5L_0g5kccQb00

The Lakeville Lions were looking to make a big splash with a major donation toward a project with a broad impact on the community, and they did it after announcing a pledge of up to $500,000 for the development of a splash pad at Avonlea Community Park on the southwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 185th Street.

Lakeville Lions President Dave Zimmer presented the first installment of the funds to the city during Monday’s regular City Council meeting.

“Thank you to the Lakeville Lions for their generosity to our community,” Mayor Doug Anderson said in a press release. “Over the years, the Lions have provided well over $250,000 in donations toward parks project like the King Park all-accessible mini-golf course, the Land of Amazement at Steve Michaud Park, numerous Arts Center projects and improvements, and West Lake Marion mountain bike course to name a few.

“This new project brings their total donations to over $750,000. All of these projects align with our community values to create a sense of community and belonging and enhance our access to a multitude of recreational opportunities.”

“The Lakeville Lions continue to build a strong relationship with the city of Lakeville as well as many other organizations,” said Paul Jacobus, chairman of the Lions donations committee. “We are constantly on the lookout for projects and volunteer opportunities that align with the club’s key focus areas. When it comes to the city of Lakeville and the splash pad, the opportunity connects with two of our focus areas: community and youth. The Lions have always taken the time and effort to evaluate projects presented to club where our participation can help the project rise to the next level and benefit the community.”

Jacobus indicated that careful review was done to ensure existing groups continue to receive their annual donations, along with the pledge to the splash pad.

“Being able to fund a large project such as this in incremental funding allows the club to continue our regular community involvement and donations,” Jacobus said.

He said the opportunity to help with splash pad funding arose out of the 2021 voter approved park bond referendum.

“While many of the improvements and additions for the parks system in Lakeville will be covered within the $38 million, there was a very short list of additional amenities that could be described as ‘next level’ that might only happen if a group such as the Lions stepped up,” he said.

Jacobus said one of the most important criteria for moving forward with the project was the ability of the club to continue its current annual donations in future years.

“Knowing that this threshold was achievable allowed us to continue with the process,” he said.

The second criteria was that the project must align with the Lions’ values and focus.

“We see the splash pad as a premier destination location that is open and free to anyone who wants to get wet,” he said.

He said the city identified from citizen surveys that a splash pad as one of the most desired amenities missing in Lakeville.

“While much of the Lions donations help individuals or specific organizations, this project benefits all members of the Lakeville community,” Jacobus said.

When asked how the Lions feel about pledging toward the project, Jacobus said: “Excited, scared, proud and nervous all at once.”

“As a club, we understand that we must continue to grow as an organization and ensure our charitable gambling partners as well as our beer garden events during Pan-O-Prog do well,” he said.

The Lakeville Lions Club’s efforts during the Pan-O-Prog Lion’s Beer Garden events help support this investment. In addition to the club’s Pan-O-Prog Beer Garden, they operate two charitable gambling locations throughout the year. Carbone’s Bar & Grill hosts weekly Lions Bingo, pull tabs, and electronic gambling, and The Better Half, the club’s new location, hosts paper pull tabs.

Jacobus said these partnerships, along with the continual club growth, allow the organization to continue to give back.

The Lakeville Lions annual donations exceeds $200,000 per year. This additional commitment will take the Lions to over $300,000 for the next several years.

Jacobus said 100% of these funds are reinvested into many aspects of the Lakeville community.

“Lions work hard to ensure the projects we take on or donate to provide for significant outcomes,” he said. “We look for results with groups or individuals to help improve on their current situation. The mission remains the same: ‘Where there is a need, there is a Lion.’ This project is unique in the fact that is our largest in the club’s existence and the entire community will benefit.”

Jacobus said the organization is 100% volunteer and is always looking new members.

Club membership has grown by more than 20% for the past two years and it is now at 75 members.

The park and splash pad are proposed to be constructed in 2024 and open for use in 2025.

Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Watch: Minnesota gym teacher hurls hockey stick at second grader

PRINCETON, Minn. — A gym teacher at a Minnesota school was captured on surveillance video throwing a hockey stick at a second-grade student’s face. According to his mother, Easton Johnson, 8, now says he is scared to return to Princeton Primary School in the fall following the incident that knocked his front tooth loose, WCCO reported.
PRINCETON, MN
B105

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splash Pad#Lakeville Lions Club#The Lakeville Lions#City Council#The Land Of Amazement#Arts Center
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Prepare for dangerous heat on Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday is going to be a scorcher in the Twin Cities with dangerous heat across the area. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s and the heat index will top out near 103. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the metro with areas to the south and east in a heat advisory.
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Forest Lake, MN

Forest Lake is a city in Minnesota's Washington County, about 43 kilometers northeast of Saint Paul. It's an ideal area to get away from the stresses of city life that retains many of its conveniences. Whether you're a guest or a local searching for exciting things to do, you'll find...
FOREST LAKE, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Creekside Supper Club

Kitschy. Charming. Adorable. Creekside Supper Club is all of that. Perhaps the closest of the new breed of supper clubs to an actual rural Minnesota or Wisconsin supper club, Creekside plays the hits. Wood paneling, check. Curtains from your great Aunt Shirley’s house, you betcha. The only thing missing is a bunch of old guys sitting around smoking Camels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Questions remain about future the of Vali-Hi Drive-in

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The sign at the entrance to the Vali-Hi Drive-in remains blank. The gates remain closed. Nothing is listed on its website. Its phone goes unanswered. After more than a half century showing outdoor movies, fans of the Lake Elmo theater worry it might not...
LAKE ELMO, MN
willmarradio.com

U of M Approves Tuition Hike Across All Campuses

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A tuition hike is coming to the University of Minnesota campuses. The Board of Regents approved increases system-wide on Friday. Tuition on the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses will go up by three-point-five percent. Duluth, Crookston and Morris campuses will see an increase of one-point-seven-five percent. On the Twin Cities campus that is about 470 dollars extra per year for residents and a little over 11-hundred extra per year for non-residents.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Why didn't MnDOT straighten the 35W curve in downtown Minneapolis?

The Minnesota Department of Transportation took four years to carry out a $240 million project to rebuild Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and 43rd Street. New concrete was put down to replace 50-year-old pavement. A new transit station was built at Lake Street. Nearly a dozen bridges were rebuilt or refurbished. Ramps were put in at 28th and Lake streets. Special lanes for carpools, motorcycles and buses were added, as was a new transit station in the center of the freeway at Lake Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Thunderstorms Producing Flash Flooding in Southern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy rains today prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings for an area west of Rochester. The warnings will be in effect until 11:30 AM across northern Steele County and sections of Waseca County due to street flooding and plugging along small creeks and streams. The warning includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

New fried chicken restaurant opens in south Minneapolis

There's a new fried chicken restaurant located along Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis. Official Fried Chicken opened its doors at 4010 East 46th Street on Thursday, adding to the growing competition of fried chicken specialists in Minneapolis' South Side, with award-winning Revival a few miles to the west. Official Fried...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
MONTICELLO, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Barn Fire In Central Minnesota Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive. The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof. Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire. “They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up, a big 6-foot flame...
FORESTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Power 96

Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
HIBBING, MN
Sun ThisWeek

Sun ThisWeek

Dakota County, MN
213
Followers
162
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun ThisWeek and Dakota County Tribune serve the Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Eagan, Lakeville & Rosemount communities. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1884. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunthisweek.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/

Comments / 0

Community Policy