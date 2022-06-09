Making a big splash: Lakeville Lions Club commits $500,000 toward Lakeville splash pad

The Lakeville Lions were looking to make a big splash with a major donation toward a project with a broad impact on the community, and they did it after announcing a pledge of up to $500,000 for the development of a splash pad at Avonlea Community Park on the southwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 185th Street.

Lakeville Lions President Dave Zimmer presented the first installment of the funds to the city during Monday’s regular City Council meeting.

“Thank you to the Lakeville Lions for their generosity to our community,” Mayor Doug Anderson said in a press release. “Over the years, the Lions have provided well over $250,000 in donations toward parks project like the King Park all-accessible mini-golf course, the Land of Amazement at Steve Michaud Park, numerous Arts Center projects and improvements, and West Lake Marion mountain bike course to name a few.

“This new project brings their total donations to over $750,000. All of these projects align with our community values to create a sense of community and belonging and enhance our access to a multitude of recreational opportunities.”

“The Lakeville Lions continue to build a strong relationship with the city of Lakeville as well as many other organizations,” said Paul Jacobus, chairman of the Lions donations committee. “We are constantly on the lookout for projects and volunteer opportunities that align with the club’s key focus areas. When it comes to the city of Lakeville and the splash pad, the opportunity connects with two of our focus areas: community and youth. The Lions have always taken the time and effort to evaluate projects presented to club where our participation can help the project rise to the next level and benefit the community.”

Jacobus indicated that careful review was done to ensure existing groups continue to receive their annual donations, along with the pledge to the splash pad.

“Being able to fund a large project such as this in incremental funding allows the club to continue our regular community involvement and donations,” Jacobus said.

He said the opportunity to help with splash pad funding arose out of the 2021 voter approved park bond referendum.

“While many of the improvements and additions for the parks system in Lakeville will be covered within the $38 million, there was a very short list of additional amenities that could be described as ‘next level’ that might only happen if a group such as the Lions stepped up,” he said.

Jacobus said one of the most important criteria for moving forward with the project was the ability of the club to continue its current annual donations in future years.

“Knowing that this threshold was achievable allowed us to continue with the process,” he said.

The second criteria was that the project must align with the Lions’ values and focus.

“We see the splash pad as a premier destination location that is open and free to anyone who wants to get wet,” he said.

He said the city identified from citizen surveys that a splash pad as one of the most desired amenities missing in Lakeville.

“While much of the Lions donations help individuals or specific organizations, this project benefits all members of the Lakeville community,” Jacobus said.

When asked how the Lions feel about pledging toward the project, Jacobus said: “Excited, scared, proud and nervous all at once.”

“As a club, we understand that we must continue to grow as an organization and ensure our charitable gambling partners as well as our beer garden events during Pan-O-Prog do well,” he said.

The Lakeville Lions Club’s efforts during the Pan-O-Prog Lion’s Beer Garden events help support this investment. In addition to the club’s Pan-O-Prog Beer Garden, they operate two charitable gambling locations throughout the year. Carbone’s Bar & Grill hosts weekly Lions Bingo, pull tabs, and electronic gambling, and The Better Half, the club’s new location, hosts paper pull tabs.

Jacobus said these partnerships, along with the continual club growth, allow the organization to continue to give back.

The Lakeville Lions annual donations exceeds $200,000 per year. This additional commitment will take the Lions to over $300,000 for the next several years.

Jacobus said 100% of these funds are reinvested into many aspects of the Lakeville community.

“Lions work hard to ensure the projects we take on or donate to provide for significant outcomes,” he said. “We look for results with groups or individuals to help improve on their current situation. The mission remains the same: ‘Where there is a need, there is a Lion.’ This project is unique in the fact that is our largest in the club’s existence and the entire community will benefit.”

Jacobus said the organization is 100% volunteer and is always looking new members.

Club membership has grown by more than 20% for the past two years and it is now at 75 members.

The park and splash pad are proposed to be constructed in 2024 and open for use in 2025.

