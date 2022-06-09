RCS Community Library news: Summer Reading Kick-Off

J oin us for “Bubble Palooza,” our Summer Reading Kick-Off, on Saturday, June 18, at 2 p.m., at Mosher Park.

Bubble rainbows with people inside? Audience members making volcano bubbles! Gigantic bubbles that blow their own bubbles?

See the newest, funniest, zaniest spectacular from world-famous, Guinness Book of World Records-holding, master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer, as he takes bubbles to the max with big bubble flair. Registration required.

Take and Make Tuesday

Budding contractors can pick up the lumber and blueprints to build their own bird feeder. The recommended fastener is hot glue, but if you don’t have a hot glue gun, you can borrow one from the library. Pick up begins at 9 am on Tuesday, June 14.

Cyberpunk

Jewelry

Utilize creative destruction to turn old electronics into wearable works of art in our Cyberpunk Jewelry program on Saturday, June 11, at 2 p.m. This activity will use sharp implements and supplies and is intended for teens and adults. Supplies are limited, so register today.

Juice and Jammies

Join us “after hours” at the library for Juice and Jammies on Wednesday, June 15, at 6:30 pm

It’s bird chirping season! We’ll be talking about birds and their nests this month. Pop the kids in their jammies and head to the Library for an indoor, socially distanced after-hours storytime. Stuffed animals are optional! Registration is required and limited.

— Carol Melewski