First look at the inaugural LIV Golf Series tournament in London in pictures

The inaugural event for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series is officially underway.

Four dozen golfers split into 12 teams and teed off at the Centurion Club in St. Albans outside of London this morning in a shotgun start. Golfers will play 54 holes over the course of three days, competing a total of $25 million in prize purses – $20 million in individual prizes and $5 million split across the top three team finishes. In total, LIV Golf has committed $225 million in total purse across eight events in its first year.

The league has managed to recruit some top names in the world of golf, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Dustin Johnson (R) looks on as Phil Mickelson (L) plays from the 4th tee at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club in St Albans, north of London. ADRIAN DENNIS, AFP via Getty Images

Once tees were officially in the ground this morning, the PGA Tour released a memo this morning suspending 17 members who were participating in today's LIV Golf tournament. The statement mentioned that any future defectors to LIV would suffer the same fate.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. "But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."

