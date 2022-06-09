First look at the inaugural LIV Golf Series tournament in London in pictures
By Cale Clinton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
5 days ago
The inaugural event for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series is officially underway.
Four dozen golfers split into 12 teams and teed off at the Centurion Club in St. Albans outside of London this morning in a shotgun start. Golfers will play 54 holes over the course of three days, competing a total of $25 million in prize purses – $20 million in individual prizes and $5 million split across the top three team finishes. In total, LIV Golf has committed $225 million in total purse across eight events in its first year.
The league has managed to recruit some top names in the world of golf, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.
Once tees were officially in the ground this morning, the PGA Tour released a memo this morning suspending 17 members who were participating in today's LIV Golf tournament. The statement mentioned that any future defectors to LIV would suffer the same fate.
"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. "But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."
Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer and is considered to be one of the most decorated golfers that the sport has ever seen as he has won 45 events including one Open Championship, two PGA Championships, and three Masters titles. He has spent more than 25 years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and over 700 weeks in the top 10. He is also a life member of the PGA tour. In 2012, Phil Mickelson has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In this article, however, we will not be talking about the champion golfer. We are here to talk about Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson.
The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
Just married! Brooks Koepka wed his longtime love, Jena Sims, in Turks and Caicos. “Best. Day. Of. My. Life,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post with photos from the ceremony on Tuesday, June 7. While the golfer sported a light grey suit, Sims stunned in a sparkly white gown with nude blinged-out long sleeves. […]
It’s going to be an epic Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open, where three of the PGA Tour’s biggest stars, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau — are set to duke it out for a national title. For McIlroy, the victory would be quite a defense....
Comments / 0