First look at the inaugural LIV Golf Series tournament in London in pictures

By Cale Clinton, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The inaugural event for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series is officially underway.

Four dozen golfers split into 12 teams and teed off at the Centurion Club in St. Albans outside of London this morning in a shotgun start. Golfers will play 54 holes over the course of three days, competing a total of $25 million in prize purses – $20 million in individual prizes and $5 million split across the top three team finishes. In total, LIV Golf has committed $225 million in total purse across eight events in its first year.

The league has managed to recruit some top names in the world of golf, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Dustin Johnson (R) looks on as Phil Mickelson (L) plays from the 4th tee at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club in St Albans, north of London. ADRIAN DENNIS, AFP via Getty Images

Once tees were officially in the ground this morning, the PGA Tour released a memo this morning suspending 17 members who were participating in today's LIV Golf tournament. The statement mentioned that any future defectors to LIV would suffer the same fate.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. "But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."

US golfer Phil Mickelson (R) smiles after playing from the pine needles on the 3rd hole on the first day of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event. ADRIAN DENNIS, AFP via Getty Images
US golfer Dustin Johnson plays from the 1st tee on the first day of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club in St Albans. ADRIAN DENNIS, AFP via Getty Images
England's Lee Westwood plays from the 4th tee on the first day of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club in St Albans, north of London. ADRIAN DENNIS, AFP via Getty Images
US golfer Kevin Na (R) lines up a putt on the first day of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event. ADRIAN DENNIS, AFP via Getty Images
South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen lines up a putt on the first day of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event. ADRIAN DENNIS, AFP via Getty Images
Spanish player Sergio Garcia Fernandez takes a shot in the Pro-Am round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event. ADRIAN DENNIS, AFP via Getty Images
English golfer Ian Poulter reacts as he practices on the driving range ahead of play on the first day of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event. ADRIAN DENNIS, AFP via Getty Images
Chief Executive of LIV Golf, Greg Norman (L) and Saudi golf federation Chief Executive, Majed Al Sorour (R) leave the 1st tee on the first day of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club. ADRIAN DENNIS, AFP via Getty Images

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: First look at the inaugural LIV Golf Series tournament in London in pictures

