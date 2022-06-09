ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov Polis Declares Colorado Trail ‘Rocky Mountain High’ In Honor Of John Denver

By Jack Lowenstein
 5 days ago

(CBS4) – An honor has been bestowed upon the artist who gave Coloradans and the world the beloved tune “Rocky Mountain High.”

(credit: CBS)

A trail within Golden Gate Canyon State Park was renamed permanently to “Rocky Mountain High Trail” in honor of the late musician John Denver.

Gov. Jared Polis declared the name change from “Mountain Lion Trail” near Pinecliffe to the new name, honoring the singer, who is also famous for hits such as “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Those who keep John Denver’s trust safe and sound said this was a beautiful tribute to him.

