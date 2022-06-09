ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

All 5 Marines aboard Osprey aircraft died in crash in Imperial County, officials say

By Nathan Solis
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

All five U.S. Marines aboard a military aircraft that crashed Wednesday afternoon in Imperial County were killed, officials said.

The MV-22B Osprey crashed during a training mission near Glamis, officials with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said Thursday. Glamis is approximately 150 miles east of San Diego near the borders with Arizona and Mexico.

The names of the deceased Marines will not be released until after relatives are notified, according to military officials.

"We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap," Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy."

The aircraft was based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39 and crashed around 12:25 p.m. near Coachella Canal Road and Highway 78. Contrary to reports on social media and early radio calls from the scene by emergency responders, there were no nuclear materials onboard, Cpl. Sarah Marshall, a spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said Wednesday.

Military personnel are recovering debris from the crash and an investigation into the cause is underway.

The Osprey is a tilt-rotor aircraft that can take off and land like a helicopter and fly like an airplane by pivoting its rotors. Versions of the aircraft are flown by the Marines, Navy and Air Force to transport troops and equipment. It has a higher top speed and longer range than a helicopter but is able to hover and land in a similar manner.

The aircraft, however, has a troubled and controversial history since its first test flights in 1989.

Rex Rivolo, a former Air Force pilot and retired analyst with the the Institute for Defense Analyses, a Pentagon think tank, followed the V-22’s development from 1992 through 2009. Early on, he concluded that the aircraft’s complex design made it susceptible to uncontrolled rolling.

“Because of its complexity, it can be a very slippery,” Rivolo said when reached by phone Thursday.

Before it was officially introduced in 2007, the aircraft was involved in a crash that killed 19 Marines during a training exercise at Marana Northwest Regional Airport in Arizona on April 8, 2000.

Rivolo said that all aircraft have "flight envelopes," their operational limits for airspeed and other factors. Most aircraft have about a dozen flight envelopes, parameters that pilots should not exceed to maintain control.

“The problem with the V-22 is it doesn't have five or six envelopes. It's got thousands of envelopes, because each different pitch of the cells has its own set of envelopes,” Rivolo said. “A small mistake in a typical helicopter just causes minor problems. Maybe it scares the pilot, but in a V-22 a minor mistake can kill you.”

In March, four North Carolina-based Marines died in another Osprey crash during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization exercise in Norway.

Wednesday’s fatalities added to the at least 46 deaths since the military began testing the unique aircraft, available records show. Since the Pentagon made it operational in 2007, there have been eight Osprey crashes.

After an Osprey crashed in the Arabian Sea in 2014, killing its crew chief, Marine Corps investigators concluded in a 183-page report that the aircraft was doomed before takeoff because it was accidentally started in maintenance mode.

During development and testing, the aircraft’s advocates argued that the Osprey would revolutionize warfare because of its tilt-rotor capabilities, but it became embroiled in scandal after a series of fatal crashes.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Imperial County, CA
Imperial County, CA
Accidents
State
Arizona State
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#U S Marines#Military Personnel#Traffic Accident#Glamis#Marine Aircraft Group#Cpl#Navy#Air Force
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
318K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy