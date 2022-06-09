Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Crappie biting well early, late in the day

Local bass angler Eric Aldrich poses with a fish he caught. - photo by For The Times

Lake Lanier’s water level is just below full pool and around 1,070.85 or .15 feet below the full pool of 1,071.

Surface water temperatures are approaching 80 degrees.

The water out on the main lake and in the creek mouths is mostly clear.

Toward noon on the weekends, we will see a line of stained water along the banks from boat waves.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is clear.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river at 770-945-1466.

Bass fishing has improved for some anglers.

The thermocline has not really set up yet, so watch your electronics and let them tell you the tale.

Mine are telling me the bass are active in under 30 feet of water.

A few patterns are evolving for those who are willing to adapt their own styles.

Largemouth, spotted and even shoal bass can be caught in water from 1 foot to more than 35 feet this week.

Because these predator fish can swim shallow to deep easily, this has not really given anglers an exact depth.

The brush piles located around docks or out on points and humps in around 20 feet are holding bait.

This bait includes the shad, brim and small crappie that spotted and largemouth bass feed upon.

Find the right brush and you will find fish.

Power fishing, or targeting multiple areas away from the banks, can pay off.

During the weekdays running brush piles can pay off or be frustrating.

Add to that the boat traffic and it can make you work for a bite.

We have been casting big topwaters, Jerk Shads or Georgia Blade Spinner Baits on windy days.

Make sure to drop a worm after any schooling fish sound.

It can pay off to run and gun or stay and play, depending on how much you understand about an area.

If you have a milk run of waypoints, be generous with those anglers that may already be set on a spot.

Then maybe revisit these same areas later.

The best areas we have seen have been around offshore brush located from 15-35 feet around main lake humps or primary and secondary points located between shallow and deep water.

The fish are active at different times, so keep a regiment of topwater, shallow depth and deep-water presentation ready because all of these will work depending on conditions.

After dark, it has been a two-pony race.

Cast a SPRO Little John DD in Blue Black or a Georgia Blade Night Spinner Blade cast and retrieved slow and steady around brush from 7-20 feet deep.

The fish that hit after dark this time of year can be some of your biggest bites.

Stripers: The stripers are feeding all over the lake.

Some guides are catching them all the way up lake in the rivers, while others are catching them all the way down lake over deep water toward the dam.

Make sure to start your trip with your preferred lures, baits or tactics.

You may be looking for a topwater lure strike, but stripers also explode on a live herring on a flat line, so take some live bait too.

Start out early before sunrise with a surface plug like a Redfin, Bomber or a SPRO Walker 130 out around main lake humps in the creek mouths.

Make a few casts, assess the water and move on to take advantage of better areas early, as needed.

Anglers should probably watch their electronics and horizons equally.

We have seen a blank screen while watching fish schooling ahead of us too many times, so keep alert.

There are a lot of stripers around particular lighted boat docks.

If you can locate the correct dock, then flipping herring around the lights has scored a variety of fish including stripers, bass, crappie, catfish and others.

Crappie: The old-time perch jerkers I talk to say the are catching crappie in the mornings and toward dark on small jigs and down lined minnows from 5-20 feet deep around wood and brush.

I also saw some anglers catching crappie up around the bridges in under 15 feet.

They claimed to catch them after dark the same way on down-lined medium minnows.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.