Maine State

Pfizer to conduct Lyme disease vaccine test in Maine

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdited from a report by The New England Council (newenglandcouncil.com) “Pfizer has partnered with a Maine health care system to conduct the third phase of a Lyme disease clinical trial to test the efficacy of the company’s vaccine. Pfizer, a leading biomedical company,...

UPI News

FDA: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 5

June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sunday said that the Pfizer-BioNTech three-dose COVID-19 vaccine appears effective in preventing illness in children under five years of age. The federal agency published its analysis of the drug on its website ahead of a Wednesday meeting when its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New CDC study details county-level distribution of seven diseases spread by blacklegged ticks

As surveillance for ticks and the disease-causing germs they spread improves, so does Americans' access to knowledge about where the risk of tickborne disease is greatest. "The more we look for ticks and tickborne pathogens, the more we find—and the more information we have to help protect people from the diseases ticks spread." says Erik Foster, MS, BCE., medical entomologist in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Division of Vector-Borne Diseases. Foster and CDC colleagues have assembled that surveillance data into a new report, published May 18 in the Entomological Society of America's Journal of Medical Entomology. The report offers up-to-date county-level maps of both where blacklegged ticks are prevalent and where they've been found infected with any of seven different disease-causing germs, or pathogens.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

FDA Inches Ever Closer To COVID-19 Vaccine Approval for Young Children

Ahead of the scheduled meeting of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Committee, the regulatory agency released favorable remarks about the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of five. Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech completed an application to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is light chain multiple myeloma?

Light chain multiple myeloma is a subtype of multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is a rare type of cancer that occurs when plasma cells in bone marrow become cancerous and multiply. There are different types of multiple myeloma, depending on the type...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New cancer drugs approved faster in U.S. than Europe

New oncology therapies generally are approved more quickly in the United States than in Europe, according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Network Open. Mark P. Lythgoe, M.B.B.S., from Imperial College London, and colleagues analyzed differences in approval timings and review speed between new cancer therapy approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Analysis included 89 new oncology therapies approved by both the FDA and the EMA from 2010 to 2019.
CANCER
Digital Trends

The FDA just approved an Apple Watch app to track Parkinson’s disease

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to an Apple Watch app to monitor Parkinson’s disease, developed by San Francisco-based startup Rune Labs. As reported by Reuters, the Apple Watch’s pre-existing sensors can already detect falls, tremors, and other movement disorders consistent with symptoms of Parkinson’s. But Rune Labs has taken things a step further with its app, gathering individual data on the symptoms patients experience so that it can be shared with doctors to determine the best course of treatment.
CELL PHONES
Medical News Today

How to claim COPD disability benefits

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a lung condition that leads to breathing difficulties. In the United States, people with severe cases may be eligible for disability benefits. COPD is a. condition that ranges in severity. COPD does not cause any symptoms in some people, whereas it can lead to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New ALS drug approved in Canada while still under FDA review

An experimental drug for the neurological disorder ALS was approved in Canada on Monday, but an ongoing evaluation of the treatment by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has raised questions about its effectiveness. A condition of Health Canada's approval of Albrioza (AMX0035) calls for Massachusetts-based drug maker Amylyx Pharmaceuticals...
PUBLIC HEALTH

