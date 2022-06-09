ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Summer of Soul,' 'Inside' among final Peabody Award winners

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
June 9 (UPI) -- The Peabody Awards announced the final award winners for the 82nd annual awards on Thursday. Questlove's Summer of Soul documentary can add a Peabody to its Oscar and other award wins.

The Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside and Amazon series The Underground Railroad also won Peabody Awards for Entertainment. City of Ghosts won a Peabody for Children's & Youth.

Documentaries Exterminate All the Brutes and Mayor won on Thursday. Escaping Eritrea won for news and Finn and the Bell for Podcasts/Radio.

Wednesday Award winners included We Are Lady Parts, The Wonder Years, In the Same Breath, A Thousand Cuts, Southlake, The Appointment and PRONE.

