Missoula County, MT

Missoula County COVID-19 update: 27 new, 285 active cases

By MTN News
 5 days ago
MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) that 27 new and 285 active COVID-19 cases are being reported on Thursday.

There were 38 new and 282 active COVID-19 cases are being reported on Wednesday.

A total of 28,528 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 28,034 recoveries and 209 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations remains at seven and includes three county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 18.48%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has dropped from 28.8 on Wednesday to 26.8.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,308 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

Yoke’s Fresh Markets of Spokane set to purchase Missoula Fresh Market

Missoula’s grocery industry will welcome a new option in the coming weeks as Yoke’s Fresh Markets completes its purchase of Missoula Fresh Market. Missoula Fresh Market dates back to 2015 when two local buyers purchased the old Safeway locations on South Reserve and West Broadway. Yoke’s will occupy both Fresh Market locations in Missoula, Yoke’s said in a Monday statement.
MISSOULA, MT
Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

