TRAFFIC ALERT: detour on Old Alturas Road in Redding

The Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol reports a single vehicle incident that left the passenger deceased and the driver with major injuries. According to the CHP, at approximately 4:38 p.m. on June 9, a white Lincoln MKZ was traveling westbound on SR-36 west of Mineral. For unknown reasons the driver, Rick Lizotte, 62, of Los Molinos, failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway and struck a large tree. He was flown to Mercy Medical Center with major injuries. His female passenger (name pending coroner notification), 60, of Los Molinos was pronounced deceased on scene.
Comments / 0