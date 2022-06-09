ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

TRAFFIC ALERT: detour on Old Alturas Road in Redding

By Miranda Angel
krcrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is closing down a portion Old Alturas Road on...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Pickup truck crashes into unoccupied CHP cruiser

WILLITS, Calif. — A man in a pickup truck crashed into a California Highway Patrol police cruiser on the morning of June 12 in Willits. The cruiser was unoccupied at the time of the collision. Thirty-nine-year-old Chad Hodge was heading northbound in his Ford 250 on U.S. 101 going...
WILLITS, CA
krcrtv.com

Firefighters respond to an early morning apartment fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire near Enterprise High School in Redding. SHASCOM said calls first came in about the fire around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers on the scene told KRCR that everyone was evacuated safely. No injuries were reported. Redding Fire Department...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Wildfire briefly causes evacuations in Cherokee area Monday evening

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, JUNE 13, 8:50 PM:. The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has lifted the Evacuation Warning for residents along Condor Road following a wildfire in the Cherokee area. Check back for updates as new information becomes available from fire officials. -- UPDATE, JUNE 13, 8:12...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Redding, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
kymkemp.com

Three Vehicle Collision on Hwy 101 Near Willits This Morning

Details are limited this morning, but a dramatic traffic collision near the Ridgewood Summit south of Willits left a California Highway Patrol SUV mangled, a pickup truck damaged along Highway 101, and an unidentified vehicle at the bottom of a cliff. As per the California Highway Patrol traffic incident information...
WILLITS, CA
krcrtv.com

Deputies arrest armed suspect after pursuit through Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County deputies arrested 60-year-old Richard Kenyon over the weekend after he reportedly struck and threatened his girlfriend with a loaded gun. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office said they've been searching for Kenyon ever since the assault was reported last week on June 5. Luckily, he was spotted driving down I-5 South near North Market Street on Sat., June 11.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Oroville local finds stick of dynamite in their garden, police say

OROVILLE, Calif. — A local in the Oroville area found an unlikely and dangerous surprise while gardening on Sunday evening—stick of dynamite. Police said their dispatch received a call from a resident on the 1500 block of High Street who said they had found what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite while gardening in their yard.
OROVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detour
krcrtv.com

Update: Domestic violence leads to deadly chase in Red Bluff, deputies say

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A high-speed chase over the weekend ended in a deadly crash Sunday. According to the Tehama Couty Sheriff's Office, the incident started around 6:30 a.m. when deputies were called to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Red Bluff after a woman said her boyfriend had strangled her to the point that she lost consciousness.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fatal crash on Interstate 5 in Redding Friday night

REDDING, Calif. - California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 5 Friday night in Redding at around 9:30 p.m., according to CHP. A driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 5, just south of Oasis Road. CHP could not confirm how many people were killed...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Highway 70 to remain closed indefinitely due to landslide

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 70 will remain closed while Caltrans crews clean up the damage from a failed drainage pipe that caused a landslide. State Route 70 remains closed from Jarbo Gap to the Greenville Wye due to multiple slides in the Feather River Canyon between Rock Creek Dam and Belden.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
krcrtv.com

Road closure on HWY 36 due to a landslide

Caltrans District 2 announced HWY 36 is now open following a landslide that blocked major parts of the road. State Route 70 remains closed at this time. According to the Caltrans Quickmap website, there is a road closure on a stretch of Highway 36 near the Highway 32 junction in Tehama County.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

HCSO: Blue Lake man arrested following roommate dispute

Over the weekend, Humboldt Count Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who threatened his roommate with a baseball bat after a dispute. Forty-year-old Scraigon James Earhart-Strokes was allegedly involved in an argument with his roommate earlier on Saturday. Around 5 p.m., the roommate and a female acquaintance returned to the shared residence near Blue Lake. That's when Earhart-Strokes reportedly threatened them with a bat.
BLUE LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Crews fighting 'Graham Fire' take a moment of silence for fallen firefighter

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Crews battling the Graham Fire took a moment of silence to honor a fallen firefighter who died while fighting the Saddle Back Fire on June 10, 2013. The Graham Fire started burning Thursday night. Despite the hot, dry conditions and rugged terrain, crews have made good progress on the fire according to the Lassen National Forest (NF).
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Fatal collision near Mineral on Hwy 36

The Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol reports a single vehicle incident that left the passenger deceased and the driver with major injuries. According to the CHP, at approximately 4:38 p.m. on June 9, a white Lincoln MKZ was traveling westbound on SR-36 west of Mineral. For unknown reasons the driver, Rick Lizotte, 62, of Los Molinos, failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway and struck a large tree. He was flown to Mercy Medical Center with major injuries. His female passenger (name pending coroner notification), 60, of Los Molinos was pronounced deceased on scene.
MINERAL, CA
Lassen County News

Highway 36 crash kills unidentified Los Molinos woman

An unidentified Los Molinos woman was killed in a June 2 crash on Highway 36 near Mineral, and the driver suffered major injuries. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, a white Lincoln MKZ was traveling westbound on Highway 36 west of Mineral about 4:38 p.m. Thursday, June 9, when for unknown reasons the driver, Rick Lizotte, 62 of Los Molinos, failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway and struck a large tree.
LOS MOLINOS, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding seeks community help in wildfire prevention measures

REDDING, Calif. — With wildfire season upon the community, Redding's City Council is seeking community input as they look over new strategies to protect against devastating summer blazes. Considerations for protective measures include the use of fire-resistant building materials, removing potentially hazardous vegetation along undeveloped land, and strengthening city-wide...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy