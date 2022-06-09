ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

Second mural nearing completion

By Aurora Advertiser
auroraadvertiser.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaine Clotfelter is busy working on the All Roads Lead Home 2 mural in...

auroraadvertiser.net

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body found in Grand Lake, MoDot wants public input for Joplin project, and Joplin library celebrates 120 years

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00pm GRDA police officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived about a mile north of Pensacola Dam along Langley Bluff. Police say the clothing on the body matched the description of Troy Young of Bixby, Oklahoma, who was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina on May 28th. Authorities say official identification will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner. Watch for the latest information here.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Gateway Cafe in Spokane, Mo. reopens after devastating fire

SPOKANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Gateway Café in Spokane is back open after a devastating fire in May 2021. Owner Todd Leatherman is excited their restaurant is fully operational again. “Everybody’s smiling,” said Leatherman. Leatherman said a lightning strike caused the fire, which started in the men’s...
SPOKANE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Aurora, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup burns at the pumps at Airport Drive Harps

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Just before 2 p.m. Monday, reports of a vehicle fire at Harps in Airport Drive alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire responded. On arrival firefighters report the pickup was fully engulfed sitting at the pumps. Chief Perkins of Carl Junction Fire reminds the Emergency Shut Off stops a fire from spreading below...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: 2 of 3 escaped inmates arrested, Pickup catches fire at Harps gas station, and cooling stations open in Joplin

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities on Monday arrested a second inmate who escaped from the Barry County, Missouri jail earlier this month. The Barry County Sheriff’s office says Matthew Crawford was arrested in Springfield. Crawford is the second of three escaped inmates to be caught. Christopher Blevins was arrested last week near Casper, Wyoming. Authorities are still searching for Lance Stephens. If you know anything about his whereabouts you are asked to contact police. Follow the latest developments here.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Patriotic
koamnewsnow.com

CAPTURED: 2nd Barry County escapee caught in Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two of three escaped inmates out of Barry County, Missouri have been captured. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office announced today, June 13th, that Mattew Crawford was taken into custody In Springfield, Missouri. Just five days earlier, Barry County Deputies announced the capture of Christopher Blevins...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
KTTS

Shooting At Springfield Gas Station

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say one person was shot last night at the AmPm Gas Station near Kearney and Fulbright. The injuries were not life-threatening. KY3 says two male suspects left the area. Police are still looking for them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Peak alert issued for Cabool, Houston

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) announced a peak usage alert to communities in south central Missouri through Wednesday, June 15. The MPUA is the utility resource for 120 municipalities in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois. Local communities that are part of MPUA include Ava, Cabool, Houston, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Thayer, West Plains, Willow Springs and Winona.
HOUSTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Blues Festival Aims To Prevent Homelessness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– What originally started out as dinners to feed the homeless has now fully involved into an annual event to help prevent homelessness. The 11th annual Stomp the Blues Out of Homelessness featured plenty to eat, drink and to listen to. Jim Payne, one of the founders of the festival says the events taking […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NBC News

30 years later family still seeking answers in the disappearance of three Springfield, Missouri women

“We went to the ocean all the time,” Debra Schwartz told Dateline. “We did a lot of stuff as a family.”. Debra and her older sister, Sherrill, were raised in Bellevue, Washington. “My dad loved it out there,” Debra said. “Our family did a lot of camping.” Bellevue was packed with outdoor adventures, and Debra told Dateline her family enjoyed outdoor life to its fullest.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy