A New York Rangers fan just earned a lifetime ban from Madison Square Garden after punching a Tampa Bay Lightning fan in the face following Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to ESPN. A video, that was posted on social media, shows the Rangers fan turning and punching the Lightning fan and knocking him out. Madison Square Garden said the incident that happened on Thursday night was an "abhorrent assault," saying that the Rangers fan attacked a second person who attempted to diffuse the situation.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO