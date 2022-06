Penélope Cruz not surprisingly looked to Chanel at the 2022 Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner. On Monday, the actress attended the 15th annual dinner at the Tribeca Festival, which was hosted by Chanel. She wore a pink silk jacquard dress by the French luxury fashion house from its fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, with a bag, jewelry and shoes also by Chanel.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 MINUTES AGO