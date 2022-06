The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its target Fed funds rate by 0.5% in May, its first interest rate hike of that size in more than 20 years. With this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting just around the quarter, the bond market is now anticipating the Fed will ramp up its tightening even further with two 0.75% interest rate hikes in the next two months.

