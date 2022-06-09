Hall County teacher named Georgia media specialist of the year

Jennifer Parker - photo by Hall County Schools

Jennifer Parker of Hall County Schools was named Georgia’s media specialist of the year Tuesday, beating out candidates from a dozen regions across the state.

“This is the highest award I’ve received and could imagine receiving,” said Parker, the media specialist at East Hall Middle School. “I've been a media specialist for 14 years and this is a rare, rare honor that I am very humbled to receive.”

In March, Parker was named the media specialist of the year for Hall County Schools. In 2015, she was a regional winner.

“Jennifer is a great asset to our district,” Superintendent Will Schofield said of Parker winning the state award. “The role of the media specialist has evolved into becoming the resource hub for all students. We are very proud of her accomplishments.”

It may come as a surprise that reading didn’t come naturally to Parker.

“As a child I didn't particularly love to read, but I really wanted to be a good reader,” she said.

Her second-grade teacher — who was also her aunt — helped kindle her passion for reading.

“I vividly remember, she took me to the library at Lula Elementary,” she said, and it was there that the librarian pointed Parker to the Boxcar Children book series.

“It was the first book I read that I loved,” she said. “I became a reader on that day.”

The roles are now reversed, and she finds herself helping students discover their passion for reading.

Parker recalls making recommendations to an eighth-grade girl and giving her three books to try. She hoped that she would find at least one she liked.

“She came running back into the library just a couple days later with all three books I had given her and she said, ‘I want more books just like these!’ and she finished all three of them,” she said. “I'm very blessed in my work that I get to have those experiences pretty frequently.”

Parker co-founded the Tome Student Literacy Society in 2012, a nonprofit that promotes reading through student competitions, annual book awards and conferences. She also began STEaM Day at her school a few years ago, a “field day” for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

In recent years, books and libraries have been at the center of the culture wars, as a wave of book bans sweeps across the country. Hall County has largely been spared.

“It's more important than ever to continue to encourage our children to be well read in a broad range of interest areas,” Parker said. “Reading sets the foundation for the rest of your life, so I would not want any political strife to overshadow the fact that we want to be raising readers. I think it's very important that we don't lose sight of how important reading is to every single child.”