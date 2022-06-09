Driver hurt after a semi-truck flipped over in Tukwila (Tukwila, WA)

On Wednesday morning, one person was hurt after a semi-truck rolled over in Tukwila.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place in the northbound lanes of Interstate 405. The preliminary reports showed that a semi flipped over for reasons that are yet to be known. On arrival, crews worked to upright the semi.

Paramedics took the driver to a hospital with a shoulder injury. NB I-405 lanes were initially closed for about an hour, but was later back open shortly after 10:50 a.m. Exits to Interstate 405 from north and south Interstate 5 have reopened. No other details are available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Source: MSN