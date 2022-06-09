Biden urges democracy, unity on immigration at Summit of the Americas

June 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden stressed that the Western Hemisphere should place a focus on democracy at the fourth CEO Summit of the Americas and during the opening plenary of the event on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Biden said the summit, which focuses on immigration, had already produced "a lot of strong and constructive diplomacy" as this year's even faced some controversy with the leaders of Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala skipping the meeting, exposing a growing divide between the United States and other Latin American countries.

"The next few days, we have an opportunity to find ways we can do better for all of our people by working together -- and I emphasize together, together," Biden said. "That's what our people expect of us and it's our duty to show them the power of democracies to deliver when democracies work together."

Biden's comments Wednesday came after he declared that democracy is "a hallmark of our region" during the opening ceremony Wednesday.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, said he did not attend because the White House did not invite some leaders of the 35-nation Organization of American States.

Leaders from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were not invited to the summit after the White House said it would only welcome countries that are committed to democracy and human rights.

He also said that the nations that make up the hemisphere have a shared responsibility when addressing "unprecedented migration" which he said has impacted them all, while promising to outline further commitments on Friday.

"Tomorrow, a number of us ... will join in announcing the Los Angeles Declaration of Migration and Protection," he said. "This will bring our nations together for a transformative new approach to invest in the region solutions that embrace stability, to increase opportunities for safe and orderly migration, to crack down on criminals and human traffickers who prey on desperate people and coordinate specific concrete actions to secure our borders and resolve shared challenges."

During his remarks at the CEO Summit, Biden said there was "no reason why" the Western Hemisphere could not develop into "the most democratic hemisphere in the world" within the next decade.

"We have everything," Biden said. "We have the people, we have the resources, and we have more democracies in this hemisphere than any other hemisphere. There's a lot we can do."

Biden also called on the executives to work together with the government to step up efforts to drive "inclusive, sustainable and equitable" economic growth.

"When we combine the ability of government to direct economic activity toward specific challenges, to help mitigate risks, guard against unfair practices, and create a predictable demand with the agility of the private sector, I believe we can deliver real improvements for people's lives," he said.

The president further urged the gathering of executives to further invest in Latin America and the Caribbean, specifically citing the development of their 5G infrastructure.

"I know the real barriers you contend with," Biden said "That's why we want to we want to work with you to level the playing field."

He added the government would work to "open up new areas of private-sector investors that are not only economically viable but are highly desirable."