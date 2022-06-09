ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers arrest two from Eugene after head-on crash involving homemade go-kart

By Zachary Farwell
 5 days ago
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two people from Eugene face possible charges in Miller County after a head-on crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 9 a.m. on Tannis Ridge Road at Dam View Road , according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol . Troopers said a homemade go-kart driven by Jerry L. Catron, 37, of Eldon, was hit head-on by an SUV while he was waiting to make a left turn.

Catron was thrown from the go-kart, according to the crash report. Emergency crews took him to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with serious injuries.

Brandi May (Courtesy Miller County Sheriff's Office

The driver of the SUV, Brandi May, 35, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash. Troopers later arrested May just after 3:35 p.m. for several crimes, including leaving the scene of an accident. Troopers also arrested Zachary D. Puckett, 35, of Eugene, on suspicion of knowingly burning or exploding, hindering prosecution and refusing to identify himself as a witness, according to the highway patrol's arrest report .

Zachary Puckett (Courtesy Miller County Sheriff's Office)

May and Puckett were in the Miller County Jail on Thursday without bond.

