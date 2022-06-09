ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

No sign of injury to officer from claimed stamping, say doctors, Sheku Bayoh inquiry hears

By Libby Brooks Scotland correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0677e2_0g5kXSea00

The police officer who was allegedly stamped on by Sheku Bayoh in the minutes before his death as he was restrained did not have any obvious, significant injuries, according to three doctors who examined her.

Previously, two other officers had told the inquiry into Bayoh’s death in custody in Kirkcaldy in 2015 that they had witnessed him punch former PC Nicole Short, after which she fell on the ground and he “stomped” on her back.

Dr Katherine Mitchell, a specialist in accident and emergency who examined Short soon after the confrontation with Bayoh, confirmed that the history taken made no mention of the stamping.

Short earlier told the inquiry that she had no memory of the alleged stamping, and that it was only later, when the officers involved in the arrest congregated in the staff canteen, that colleagues told her they believed she had been knocked unconscious and had seen Bayoh “stamping and kicking” her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i95hX_0g5kXSea00
Nicole Short arrives at Capital House in Edinburgh on 24 May for the public inquiry into Sheku Bayoh’s death. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Mitchell was asked about Short’s evidence in which she described experiencing a searing pain in her right-hand side after the assault. “If she had complained of a searing pain in her right-hand side when you examined her, would you have made a note of that?” she was asked.

“I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t have done,” Mitchell replied.

Bayoh died in handcuffs and sustained multiple injuries after officers responded to calls from the public about a man brandishing a knife and behaving erratically on a Sunday morning in Kirkcaldy, Fife in May 2015.

The independent inquiry, under Lord Bracadale and taking place in Edinburgh, is the result of years of campaigning by Bayoh’s family, who believe his death was caused by positional asphyxia because of the tactics used by police. They allege officers overreacted and were motivated by racial bias.

Dr Gillian Norrie, a forensic medical examiner who examined Short later on the day of the incident, noted no injuries to her back or kidney area.

In her medical notes, Norrie said she had been told the officer had been “stamped on”, information that she believes came from Short herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBfTG_0g5kXSea00
Sheku Bayoh died in May 2015 after he was restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife. Photograph: Family Handout/PA

Previously, PC Ashley Tomlinson told the inquiry that Bayoh was “stomping on [Short’s] back” so hard he thought she was dead, while PC Craig Walker demonstrated a “full-force stamp” with his arms raised. These accounts are disputed by another witness, Kevin Nelson, who last week said the stamping descriptions were “not possible” .

Dr Ian Anderson, an expert witness who examined Short three weeks after the incident on instruction of her solicitor, said that she had suffered injuries consistent with being struck over the head but agreed that, if the evidence of those officers were accepted, he would have expected there to be some visible signs of that on her body.

Asked if he agreed with Dr Rudy Crawford’s statement that “there certainly wasn’t any evidence of serious injuries caused by stamping”, Anderson responded: “Yes I do”.

Crawford, who was asked to review Short’s records for the Crown Office told the inquiry: “There certainly wasn’t any evidence of serious injuries caused by stamping. From my point of view stamping is a very dangerous and potentially lethal injury mechanism, it can cause very serious life changing injuries.”

The inquiry continues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital House
Daily Mail

Father's first words about the heartbreaking death of his boy, 5, the morning after the family spent four hours in emergency before being told to go home

A distraught father has opened up about the heartbreaking death of his five-year-old son. Uttam Kapil has recalled his family's trauma after taking his son Hiyaan to Logan Hospital in Queensland on Sunday night after he had been feeling unwell with stomach pains for several days. Mr Kapil told 9News...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Guardian

Deborah James describes anger and fear over dying of bowel cancer

Deborah James has said she is angry at the fact she is terminally ill, and scared of dying. The campaigner, 40, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has documented her experiences since on social media, revealed that in the weeks since moving to end-of-life care she keeps “shouting at people and pushing them away”.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH
The Independent

Mother condemns ‘giggling and smirking’ murderers behind stabbing of 16-year-old

The mother of a 16-year-old stabbing victim has hit out at her son’s killers for “giggling and smirking” throughout their trial.Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to pay tribute to Rhamero West – nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips – as she gave her victim impact statement.On Friday, Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero in the street in Old Trafford last September.The teenager was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

315K+
Followers
77K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy