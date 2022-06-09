Gov. Walz Declares June Great Outdoors Month

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz wants to encourage Minnesotans to get outside and enjoy the state’s outdoor opportunities by proclaiming June as Great Outdoors Month.

The Department of Natural Resources is offering special programs and incentives to encourage Minnesotans to get outside throughout June.

One upcoming event is Take a Kid Fishing Weekend, which starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Minnesotans 16 or older who take a child 15 or younger fishing do not need a fishing license during the event.

The DNR is also hosting Free Park Day on Saturday, allowing free entrance to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.

The proclamation cites the health and wellness benefits of spending time outdoors.

Great Outdoors Month has been celebrated across the United States since 2008 and is meant to highlight the benefits public lands provide citizens.