‘Cats On Mats’ Returns To Denver Animal Shelter

DENVER (CBS4) – Forget about downward dog, it’s all about cat-cow with the return of cat yoga at the Denver Animal Shelter. “Cats on Mats” is back this summer for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Certified yoga instructors will host the classes with cute kittens and cats as they prowl around the room.

The exercise classes not only help the cats stay active and engaged, the classes also raises money for Denver Animal Protection. They also offer great exposure for homeless cats looking for good homes.

Cats on Mats offers a seated, accessible yoga class once a month, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 10, July 8, Aug. 5 and Sept. 9. The class is open to anyone and is designed for individuals who use wheelchairs, have balance difficulty or prefer to be seated during class.

Tickets are $20 and available online. Classes are limited to 20 people. Bring your own yoga mat.