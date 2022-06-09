ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cats On Mats’ Returns To Denver Animal Shelter

By Jennifer McRae
 5 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Forget about downward dog, it’s all about cat-cow with the return of cat yoga at the Denver Animal Shelter. “Cats on Mats” is back this summer for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzAHW_0g5kX3uu00

(credit: Denver Animal Shelter)

Certified yoga instructors will host the classes with cute kittens and cats as they prowl around the room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMFyk_0g5kX3uu00

(credit: Denver Animal Shelter)

The exercise classes not only help the cats stay active and engaged, the classes also raises money for Denver Animal Protection. They also offer great exposure for homeless cats looking for good homes.

Cats on Mats offers a seated, accessible yoga class once a month, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 10, July 8, Aug. 5 and Sept. 9. The class is open to anyone and is designed for individuals who use wheelchairs, have balance difficulty or prefer to be seated during class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgzT5_0g5kX3uu00

(credit: Denver Animal Shelter)

Tickets are $20 and available online. Classes are limited to 20 people. Bring your own yoga mat.

Related
CBS Denver

Coloradans Advised To Limit Time Outdoors During Hazy, Smoky Conditions

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Many Coloradans woke up Monday to find the skies filled with haze and the Rocky Mountains barely visible. While in recent years Coloradans have grown accustomed to that visual courtesy historic and devastating wildfires in Colorado, the haze on Monday came from a fire in Arizona. The haze can cause health concerns for many. From subtle side effects like itchy and watery eyes, to more severe symptoms like difficulty breathing, health officials say Coloradans should be aware of the threat the smoky skies bring. (credit: CBS) “Breathing wise it is going to start affecting people, it is going...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Westword

Seventeen Bodies Denver Is Trying to Identify

Tragedies can be even more poignant when they're cloaked in mystery. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner is trying to put names to the seventeen bodies included on its online list of unidentified persons: sixteen men and one female infant, found between 1970 and 2021. In many instances, the listings include personal details and photos — some showing items in the individuals' possession at the time they died and others depicting the victims themselves. Yet their identities remain unknown.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

On Hot Colorado Days Heat Illness Is A Serious Concern, But You Can Keep Yourself Safe.

DENVER (CBS4) – On Sunday at the A Taste of Puerto Rico Festival in Denver’s Civic Center Park the food was hot and the music was hotter, but while salsa and tostones likely won’t hurt you the high temperatures will. That’s why attendees were trying to stay cool. (credit: CBS) “As long as they drink water,” said event emcee Victor Morris. “Water is one of life’s liquids that we need to have.” He had the right idea, because on days hot days, like the day they had Sunday, the body keeps cool by sweating. When that sweat evaporates it cools the body. If...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

There’s A Free Way Around To The Top Of Mount Evans, But You Can’t Stop & Get Out

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Signs reading “Reservations required” are everywhere you look approaching the Mount Evans highway. At the entry gate near Echo Lake, CBS4’s Rick Sallinger decided to ask the ranger anyway. “Hi, I don’t have a reservation, can I go up Mount Evans?” asked Sallinger. “Cannot go up Mount Evans today, but we have information for the future,” the ranger replied. (credit: CBS) Colorado Highway 5 officially opened for the season on June 10. The fee for a passenger car is $15 plus $2 reservation charge if you signed up in advance. Sallinger, who has previously reported on the debate over charging...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Daily

Boulder Dinner Theatre space sells

The building that’s home to Boulder Dinner Theatre, or BDT Stage, sold to an out-of-town buyer this month for $5.5 million. The roughly 12,000-square-foot space at 5501 Arapahoe Avenue was purchased by 5501 Arapahoe Investors LLC, an entity registered to the Ann Arbor, Mich., address of real estate investor First Martin Corp.
OutThere Colorado

Gosling found with crossbow injury in Colorado

A gosling that was injured from being illegally shot with a crossbow was found on Thursday by team members with the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center (NCWC) in Fort Collins. The bird was found near Red Fox Meadows Natural Area and the Heatheridge Lake Condominium complex. The crew was able to remove the bolt and stop the bleeding at the scene, before transporting it to the wildlife center.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Starbucks Employees At Cherry Creek Location Vote To Unionize

DENVER (CBS4)– Employees at a Starbucks location in Cherry Creek are the fourth in the Denver metro area to vote to unionize. That location is also the seventh in the state to do so. (credit: CBS) Seeking higher wages, better security and working conditions, workers at four stores in the Denver metro area have now voted in favor of unionization. The union representing Starbucks employees says the parent company is trying to overturn one of the four elections. It was back in March when workers at a Starbucks on East Colfax at Milwaukee Street went on strike and formed a picket line. Sometime after that the store employees voted in favor of unionization. Now, the company claims that picket line may have influenced the vote. (credit: CBS) Starbucks says any claims of anti-union activity are categorically false.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Considerably Less Heat, Considerably Less Wildfire Smoke

DENVER (CBS4) – After very hot and very smoky conditions on Monday, Denver and most of Colorado will enjoy noticeably cooler temperatures, better visibility, and much healthier air on Tuesday. Denver tied a record with 99 degrees on Monday while other areas like Fort Collins broke a record with 97 degrees at the Fort Collins-Loveland Airport (the previous record in Fort Collins for June 13 was 96 degrees from 1956). Greeley also tied a record on Monday with 102 degrees at the Greeley-Weld County Airport. (source: CBS) In addition to the oppressive heat, wildfire smoke streaming into Colorado mostly from Arizona caused poor...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Colorado Mom + Pop BBQ Restaurant Will Blow Your Mind

If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Fun Ways To Explore The High Line Canal Planned For Walk For The Canal

DENVER (CBS4) – The High Line Canal Conservancy will be raising money and awareness for the 71-mile long trail during weeklong Walk For The Canal. All Coloradans are encouraged to walk, run, stroll, roll, ride, glide, or stride on the Canal trail during the week of June 20 – 26, 2022, and at the same time raise some money to help pay for improvements along the greenway. (credit CBS) “We’ve started a lot of our work in the northeast sections, up in Northeast Denver and Aurora,” said Harriet Crittenden LaMair, Executive Director of the High Line Canal Conservancy. “A series of interpretive...
DENVER, CO
KRMG

Orphaned calf found after moose attack in Colorado

NEDERLAND, Colo. — An orphaned moose calf has been found after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were forced to shoot its mother after an attack on a couple and their dog. The 3-day-old calf was found near the town of Nederland, Colorado, not far from where its mother injured...
NEDERLAND, CO
