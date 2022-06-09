ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Who are the Britons condemned by Russian ‘show trial’ in Ukraine?

By Rachel Hall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJ3Lq_0g5kX22B00
British soldiers Aiden Aslin (left) and Shaun Pinner.

A court in Russian-controlled east Ukraine has sentenced to death two British men, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, on charges of “terrorism” after a days-long process that observers have condemned as a “show trial”. Here is everything we know about the two fighters, who were captured in the besieged city of Mariupol, where they had been fighting for weeks.

Aiden Aslin

Aslin, 28, is originally from Newark in Nottinghamshire, and moved to Ukraine in 2018, where he met his fiancee. He settled in the southern city of Mykolaiv and obtained Ukrainian citizenship, which he holds alongside his British citizenship.

A former care worker, he enlisted in the Ukrainian marines in 2018, and has remained in his unit for nearly four years. Previously, from 2015-17 he had fought in Syria against Islamic state with the People’s Defense Units (YPG), Kurdish armed units.

He passed out as a marine with the Ukrainian military in 2018. His family understand his unit is the 36th Marine Brigade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01inxf_0g5kX22B00
Aiden Aslin. Photograph: Twitter/@cossackgundi

According to his family, he “is not, contrary to the Kremlin’s propaganda, a volunteer, a mercenary, or a spy”, but rather a “much-loved young man with a strong network of friends around him and a loving wife-to-be”.

His grandmother told the BBC that he had joined the army “because he made Ukraine his adopted home”.

He had been planning a future outside the military, but “like all Ukrainians, his life was turned upside down by Putin’s barbarous invasion” and he wished to defend “Ukraine’s right to self-determination”, the family said.

In a video shown on Russian television news in which Aslin is questioned, he is asked in Russian whether he understands the language, to which he replies in Russian “50/50”. He is then asked whether he killed anyone, or whether he saw others killed in his presence. Aslin replied in English: “I didn’t do any fighting.”

He has been active on social media, tweeting updates and analysis on the Russian invasion under the handle @cossackgundi. He voiced his support for charities serving meals on the frontline and spoke about the “price of this war” in terms of Ukrainian soldiers killed.

Shaun Pinner

Pinner, 48, has been in Ukraine since 2014, when he visited Kyiv in the aftermath of its pro-Europe Maidan revolution. He subsequently joined a Ukrainian brigade, clearing mines and unexploded ordnance as a sapper. Originally from Bedfordshire, he moved to Ukraine four years ago and lived with his wife in Mariupol.

Like Aslin, he is not a foreign legion volunteer but signed a legal, long-term contract several years ago with Ukraine’s defence ministry. He is also part of the 36th Marine Brigade, and it is understood that he fought in the Syrian Democratic Forces, too.

In a statement released by the Foreign Office, Pinner’s family described him as “funny, much-loved, well-intentioned” and said he considered Ukraine “his adopted country” as he “enjoyed the Ukrainian way of life”.

The statement read: “Shaun was a well-respected soldier within the British army serving in the Royal Anglian regiment for many years. He served in many tours, including Northern Ireland and with the UN in Bosnia.

“In 2018 Shaun decided to relocate to Ukraine to use his previous experience and training within the Ukraine military”, which means he is “not a volunteer nor a mercenary”.

During this time, the family said he met his Ukrainian wife, who is “very focused on the humanitarian needs of the country”.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday in January, Pinner shared his reasons for fighting: “I am here defending my family and adopted city. Russia started this war. It’s funded by Russia and driven by Russia, but we will fight them, make no mistake about that.”

He told the paper that as a veteran British soldier, “death has been a part of my life for so long”, but said he was not “just another war junkie” and had “excelled better than most Ukrainians” in combat.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Britons#Russian#British#Mariupol#Islamic#Kurdish#Marine Brigade#Kremlin#Ukrainians
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

315K+
Followers
77K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy