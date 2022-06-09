ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Road to UFC' winner WonBin Ki loves Justin Gaethje comparisons, wants to fight him some day

By Farah Hannoun, Abbey Subhan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
SINGAPORE – WonBin Ki’s aggressive style drew comparisons to Justin Gaethje and he’s all for it.

Ki (16-7) scored a first-round TKO of Jinnosuke Kashimura on Episode 1 of “Road to UFC” on Thursday at Singapore Indoor Stadium to advance to the next round of the lightweight tournament.

The broadcast team compared him to Gaethje and Ki would love the opportunity to throw down with “The Highlight.”

“I really like that fighter and one day I want to compete against Justin,” Ki told MMA Junkie and other reporters at the Road to UFC post-fight news conference.

Despite scoring a first-round finish, Ki didn’t come out of his fight unscathed. An accidental clash of heads caused a massive cut on his head which resulted in 11 stitches. However, he’s prepared for his next step to secure his dream of a UFC roster spot.

“I think this scar is like an honorable scar from the victory,” Ki said. “So I took it and it is the baby step to approach to the UFC.”

