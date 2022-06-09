Sheriff: Man trying to evade police crashed into another driver

The driver of a white 2011 Chevrolet Cruze fled from police from I-75 north onto Mitchell, where he blew through a red light and hit another car, police said.

According to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, an officer saw the Chevrolet, driven by 19-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr., "make an evasive maneuver," moving over three lanes without using a turn signal. Thompson then passed the car in front of him by driving up the right shoulder of the highway, before exiting at Mitchell Avenue.

The deputy activated his lights and siren and followed the Chevrolet onto the Mitchell exit, according to the press release. TThompson ran the red light at the bottom of the ramp and attempted to re-enter northbound I-75, but he was hit by the driver of the Honda Accord, who had right-of-way and a green light.

The crash caused the Chevrolet to flip and Thompson tried to run from the scene, but officers caught him and arrested him, police said. Both he and his passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the press release. Both were found to have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

The driver of the Honda and his 6-year-old-daughter were treated at the scene and released.

Thompson was charged with failing to comply with the order of a police officer and resisting arrest.

Police said the crash caused power at the intersection to go out as well.

Mitchell Avenue and the I-75 ramp to Mitchell were shut down Thursday morning because of the crash.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News at 6PM