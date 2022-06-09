ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Wanted woman arrested after leading police on chase in Frederick

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33d7O5_0g5kV8pb00

A woman is in custody after leading police on a car chase in Frederick Wednesday.

It happened around 2pm on Route 85, when deputies tried pulling over a Honda Accord for a stolen registration plate.

The driver, identified as Cierra Blake, initially stopped along the I-70 east ramp before rolling her window back up and fleeing.

Deputies gave chase all the way through 144 West, until reaching I-70 again where speeds reached up to 115mph.

Due to safety concerns, deputies called off the chase.

But a few minutes later, more 911 calls came in about a matching vehicle pulling into a back yard on White Oak Drive.

Responding deputies found Blake hiding in a shed in the backyard.

Turns out, Blake had two open arrest warrants out of Washington and Anne Arundel Counties.

She's since been charged with numerous traffic violations, fourth-degree burglary, and resisting/interfering with arrest.

"I would like to thank the members of the community who began calling police shortly after we terminated the pursuit, who provided the police with accurate, detailed information that led to the apprehension of the subjects involved in the pursuit," said Lt. Jason Deater.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect At Large In Maryland, Search Ongoing: Sheriff (UPDATE)

Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Jealous ex-boyfriend shoots 7-11 employee in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say the shooting that took place at an Aspen Hill 7-11 on Sunday was caused by an employee's jealous ex-boyfriend. According to police, at approximately 3:18 a.m. several officers from the Montgomery County Police Department responded to 14101 Georgia Avenue – the site of the Silver Spring 7-11 – for a shooting that had just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Road Crew Worker Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Washington County: State Police

Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 34-year-old construction worker who was on the job when he was struck, state officials said. Capitol Heights resident Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos was working on I-70 west near Route 66 in Washington County shortly before 4:20 a.m. on Monday, June 13 when he was struck while working in a construction zone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Police#Traffic Violations#Honda#White Oak Drive
fox5dc.com

Couple arrested in connection with 'brutal assault' on 80-year-old man

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a "brutal assault" on an 80-year-old man in Beltsville that was captured on surveillance video, according to Prince George's County Police. The suspects are 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington and 44-year-old Christina Felder...
BELTSVILLE, MD
theriver953.com

Hedgesville man arrested for murder of 3 coworkers

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police announced the arrest of a Hedgesville resident for the murder of 3 coworkers. Joe Louis Esquivel faces 25 charges including 3 counts of murder in the first degree, 2 counts of attempted murder and more. The 23 year old Esquivel...
HEDGESVILLE, WV
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd In Fatal Head-On Collision In Greenbelt

The victim of a fatal crash over the weekend in Greenbelt has been identified, authorities say. Manuel Juarez, 52, was driving westbound on Greenbelt Road when an eastbound vehicle crossed into his lane striking him head-on near Lakecrest Drive around 7:40 a.m., Friday, June 10, according to Prince George's County Police.
GREENBELT, MD
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Dozens of shots fired, leaving 1 dead, 2 injured in District Heights

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Violence shattered the peace of a District Heights neighborhood early Monday morning. "I heard a bunch of shots. I thought it was initially fire crackers because there was so much overlap," a man who identified himself as "Mike" said. One person died and...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy