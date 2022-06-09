Cardinal Health's Grove City distribution center expected to open by year's end

Grove City is the solution Cardinal Health has found to help the company accommodate its expanding at-Home Solutions business.

The Dublin-based company on June 2 announced plans to build its 10th distribution center at 6335 Seeds Road in Grove City to support at-Home Solutions, which provides medical supplies and care in the home for people with chronic and serious health conditions.

The new distribution center is expected to be up and running by the end of 2022 and primarily serve the central Ohio region, said Rob Schlissberg, Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions president.

The center also is expected to create about 100 new job opportunities.

"Especially being a central Ohio company, the Columbus area is one of the fastest-growing areas we serve, and Grove City made a lot of sense as the location for our new distribution center," he told ThisWeek .

Grove City is centrally located, he said, and the new facility is intended to assist with at-Home Solutions' distribution network.

"We have another distribution center in northeast Ohio that serves that portion of the state, and the new facility will offer a balance in providing our supplies and services throughout Ohio," he said.

The 208,144 square-foot Grove City building will join other distribution centers throughout the United States, including California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon and Texas, Schlissberg said.

Each center serves a different region of the country, he said.

"We look forward to fostering a strong partnership with Cardinal Health and supporting their critical work to help people take care of their health from the comfort of their homes," Grove City Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage said in a prepared statement. "This latest investment further showcases their commitment to developing this region economically and bringing quality job opportunities to central Ohio."

The at-home health-care sector has been exploding as baby boomers continue to age and face new health issues, according to Schlissberg.

"There's a greater cost efficiency for people to receive care at home rather than having to go to a hospital or medical center," he said. "And there's just the comfort level -- you just feel more comfortable at home."

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Cardinal Health's Grove City distribution center expected to open by year's end