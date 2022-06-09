ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Columbus Dispatch

Cardinal Health's Grove City distribution center expected to open by year's end

By Alan Froman, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDENt_0g5kUaIn00

Grove City is the solution Cardinal Health has found to help the company accommodate its expanding at-Home Solutions business.

The Dublin-based company on June 2 announced plans to build its 10th distribution center at 6335 Seeds Road in Grove City to support at-Home Solutions, which provides medical supplies and care in the home for people with chronic and serious health conditions.

The new distribution center is expected to be up and running by the end of 2022 and primarily serve the central Ohio region, said Rob Schlissberg, Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions president.

The center also is expected to create about 100 new job opportunities.

"Especially being a central Ohio company, the Columbus area is one of the fastest-growing areas we serve, and Grove City made a lot of sense as the location for our new distribution center," he told ThisWeek .

Grove City is centrally located, he said, and the new facility is intended to assist with at-Home Solutions' distribution network.

"We have another distribution center in northeast Ohio that serves that portion of the state, and the new facility will offer a balance in providing our supplies and services throughout Ohio," he said.

The 208,144 square-foot Grove City building will join other distribution centers throughout the United States, including California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon and Texas, Schlissberg said.

Each center serves a different region of the country, he said.

The new facility is expected to bring about 100 jobs to Grove City, Schlissberg said.

"We look forward to fostering a strong partnership with Cardinal Health and supporting their critical work to help people take care of their health from the comfort of their homes," Grove City Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage said in a prepared statement. "This latest investment further showcases their commitment to developing this region economically and bringing quality job opportunities to central Ohio."

The at-home health-care sector has been exploding as baby boomers continue to age and face new health issues, according to Schlissberg.

"There's a greater cost efficiency for people to receive care at home rather than having to go to a hospital or medical center," he said. "And there's just the comfort level -- you just feel more comfortable at home."

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Cardinal Health's Grove City distribution center expected to open by year's end

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Black bear spotted traveling between eastern Ohio counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was seen traveling through residential areas of two Ohio counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from northern Guernsey County, Ohio, into northern Noble County, Ohio. Officials said there are black...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Aquatic Adventures Ohio announces July closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Aquatic Adventures Ohio in Hilliard will close next month, making way for new leadership. The aquatic portion of the business – swimming lessons, lane rental and open swimming – will close July 2, with buyer Katie Murphy taking over dive operations beginning July 5. “Katie has a passion for diving and […]
HILLIARD, OH
1808Delaware

Kroger Fulfillment Network Expands To Central Ohio

Kroger has announced that it is placing a spoke facility in Lockbourne, south of Columbus, powered by the UK robotics companyOcado Group. This investment will bring innovation and ecommerce to customers within a 200 mile radius, including Delaware County, giving it extended reach and providing better delivery services. “We’re proud...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Bar has Liquor License Suspended

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The State of Ohio has suspended the liquor license of a bar on Ridge Avenue in Zanesville. The Ohio State Patrol said the suspension at the Little Tijuana Bar follows an investigation by the Ohio Investigative Unit and the State Highway Patrol. Sgt. Jeff Jirles said the investigation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distribution Center#Grove City#Pharmaceuticals#New Jersey#Cardinal Health
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

City to bulldoze South Side tent camp Tuesday morning

Hundreds of Columbus residents who have been living in tents and other makeshift shelters – community members who cannot afford traditional housing – have been evicted by the City of Columbus. More evictions of tent camps utilizing bulldozers are in the works, including the encampment at Heer Park scheduled for this Tuesday morning where anywhere from 60 to 100 community members reside.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Judge declares Eastland Mall a public nuisance, allowing for demolition if not cleaned up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A once iconic mall on the east side of Columbus, Eastland Mall has now been declared a "public nuisance" by the Franklin County Environmental Court. "This court does find the subject property in this case Eastland Mall to be in violation of Columbus City Code and a public nuisance," said Environmental Court Judge Stephanie Mingo during an injunction hearing Monday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

ODOT Recommends State Route 60 Truck Detour in Muskingum County

JACKSONTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation is recommending a truck detour route during its State Route 60 reconstruction project in Muskingum County that started June 9. ODOT recommends truck not use State Route 376 as a detour, but instead use State Route 719 to US 22 to State Route 93 to State Route 37 to State Route 78 to State Route 60.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
osu.edu

As Intel expands into central Ohio, communities must increase housing, planners say

To prepare for Intel’s planned construction of two leading-edge chip factories in Licking County, central Ohio communities must increase and diversify their housing stock, simplify zoning regulations and invest in long-term planning that will support the projected population growth as new jobs are created, regional planners said during a June 3 Ohio State University panel discussion.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Rising cost of diesel hurting Ohio farmers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week gas hit a record cost in Franklin County, as it averaged more than $5 a gallon. The cost of diesel is climbing right along with it. The current average cost of a gallon of diesel in the state of Ohio is $5.93. “Diesel fuel...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Thousands without power in central Ohio following severe storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe weather moved through central Ohio on Monday evening, which caused some thunderstorm warnings and three brief tornado warnings to be issued in the region. High winds also led to power outages across the state. These power outages come as extreme heat is moving into the...
ENVIRONMENT
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person flown to Columbus after shooting in Chillicothe

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A person is in critical condition after allegedly being shot on Sunday night. It happened in Chillicothe at around 10 p.m. when the person walked into the emergency room at the local hospital. Deputies said the person told them they were shot on Walnut Street...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Knox Pages

Public meetings on cattle dam set for July

MOUNT VERNON — With engineering consultants close to completing a report on the costs to repair and maintain the Knox Cattle Company Dam, it is time to present their findings to the community. Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel scheduled two public meetings in July, both to be held in...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fatal Accident in Perry County

An accident in Perry County ends the life of a Marietta woman. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it took place just before 5PM on State Route 37 at Tatmans Road in Bearfield Township. The patrol said 35-year-old Jose Garcia of Lowell was operating a box truck west on State...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: 1 dead after motorcycle crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a crash in northeast Columbus on Monday, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Central College Road and High Rock Drive around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Once on scene, officers...
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy