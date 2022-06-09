ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Road closure today for 111 East 5th street

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 5 days ago

The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that on Thursday, June 9thth, 2022, a section...

Natchitoches Times

Fire hydrant flow testing scheduled for today, Monday, June 13

Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair and Supply will conduct fire hydrant flow testing on June 13th, 2022 in the following areas:. • LA-1 BYP & LA-6 • Breazeale Springs St. The purpose of this test is check the operation and flow rate of each fire hydrant in the given areas. Please be aware, hydrants are fully opened when performing these tests and may stir up sediment in the City’s waterlines.
KTBS

Big rig accident shuts down Hwy 1

VIVIAN, La. - Caddo deputies are asking drivers to avoid Highway 1 north of Vivian due to an accident involving a big rig, said Sheriff Steve Prator. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the trailer of an 18-wheeler traveling north on Highway 1 overturned. As crews clean up the lumber...
VIVIAN, LA
KSLA

Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are fighting for their lives on Monday morning after running a generator in a home. Crews got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 2500 block of Drexel Street. According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

18-wheeler crash shuts down Highway 1 in Caddo Parish for hours

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Highway 1 at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13. Officials say an 18-wheeler traveling north overturned. Crews were sent to clean up the spilled lumber across the roadway. The roads reopened...
CADDO PARISH, LA
#Traffic#East 5th Street#Regional Construction
Natchitoches Times

City Council agenda for June 13, 2022

Any Citizen that wishes to observe the City Council meeting live may do so at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6SlW7rZvyKYWd8HpNw2fhg. Recordings for all city meeting videos will be posted to the City’s website. To watch the video, the user can subscribe to the City’s YouTube Channel @CityofNatchitoches LA or visit the city’s website link https://www.natchitochesla.gov/content/meeting-videos.
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Separate June 11 Crashes in Louisiana Leave Two People Dead

Two Separate June 11 Crashes in Louisiana Leave Two People Dead. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 12, 2022, that on Saturday, June 11, 2022, just after 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 east of LA Hwy 3074. Steve Long, 68, of Simsboro, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Long was driving a 2002 Nissan Xterra west on Interstate 20. The Nissan exited the roadway and collided with a parked 2019 Freightliner for unknown reasons.
RUSTON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Man shot multiple times in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT La. - A man was shot in the face once and in the neck twice in Shreveport Monday night. The shooting occurred on 543 Browning Street. Police said the shooting happened after a group of people were arguing. Some witnesses are now being detained. The victim was transported to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

LDEQ declares Ozone Action Day due to Saharan dust in air

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for Shreveport due to the amount of Saharan dust in the air. LDEQ officials say on Sunday, June 12, Saharan dust will gradually increase across Louisiana, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. This will increase Air Quality Index (AQI) levels from low to mid-moderate across the state. Furthermore, on Monday, southwesterly winds will bring even more dust to the state, continuing to increase particle levels. This will particularly affect those in sensitive groups. On Tuesday, dust levels are expected to decrease slightly, however, due to high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-moderate.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Late-night shootout breaks out near Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gunfire erupted late Monday night on the street in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers are investigating the scene where a black vehicle was damaged by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Dr. near Grace Baptist Church just before 10:00 p.m. Bullet casings are covering the ground between Willow Point Dr. to the area near the church.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Residents of Mooretown apartments say conditions are deplorable

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – Residents in the Clear Horizons and New Zion apartments in Shreveport‘s Mooretown neighborhood say they had enough of what they say are deplorable living conditions in the complexes. “We got mold growing around our tubs. Tub ain’t been painted since we been here,“...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman charged with hit and run

A Monroe woman was charged June 9 for a hit and run on West California Avenue at Gilman Street in Ruston. Around 9 p.m., a Ruston Police officer responded to a call about a hit and run at Gilman Street, and the complainant described the vehicle as a box-style vehicle with damage to the driver’s side. A short time later, a motorist notified RPF of a vehicle driving through the southside McDonald’s which appeared to have been in an accident.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for potential suspect in recent robberies

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. According to authorities, the suspect is wanted for questioning in several recent robberies in the Monroe area. If you the whereabouts of the person in the picture above, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers […]
MONROE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Charges upgraded in Shreveport Shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. – Charges are being upgraded for two men suspected in a Shreveport shooting back in April. Detectives are now charging Elijah Williams and Thomas Office with Attempted First Degree Murder. The upgraded charges come after the victim of the April 30th shooting died from his injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Parish Weekend Arrests, Mugshot Round-Up 6/10 – 6/12/22

It was another busy weekend for Bossier Parish law enforcement. Here are the mugshots of everyone booked Friday, June 10th - Sunday, June 12th, 2022, in Bossier Parish, LA. Charges range from alleged possession to contempt of court, to driving under the influence, with a whole lot of "failures to appear." It's important to note that everyone included on this list is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Submerged vehicle recovered in Caddo State Park

KARNACK, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a call on June 8 about a fully submerged vehicle near the boat ramp of Caddo State Park. The caller indicated the vehicle had been in the water for an extended period of time. The information was forwarded to Texas Game Wardens (TPWD) for further investigation because they primarily work with drownings or water recoveries.
Kiss Country 93.7

Armed Dangerous Felon Escapes and Now Loose in Louisiana

Anthony Mandigo has done it again. He has escaped from his juvenile lockup in Avoyelles Parish and officials say the Shreveport teen is a reputed juvenile gang leader and should be "considered armed and extremely dangerous." Mandigo, 17, was serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight...
K945

We Finally Know What Is Being Built Next to Starbucks on Airline

There Have Been So Many Questions Surrounding New Buildings On Airline. The biggest joke we keep hearing is "I wonder if it is another Mexican restaurant?". We have had so much excitement surrounding new eateries like Freddy's Steakburgers on Airline Drive taking over the old Twisted Root Burger building. The excitement surrounding Crumbl Cookies is still alive and well have you seen the line out there lately?

