Dodgers turn the table on the White Sox Wednesday

By Larry Hawley
 4 days ago

CHICAGO – On Tuesday, it was a night for the White Sox pitchers to shine as they quieted the potent Dodgers’ lineup in a shutout victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.

A complete turnaround would occur on the following night, which spoiled a decent effort by the home team’s starter and their pitchers.

Johnny Cueto continues to be serviceable for the White Sox as they await the return of Lance Lynn from the IL and likely has found a place in it for the foreseeable future. He wasn’t perfect on Wednesday against Los Angeles, allowing three runs on four hits, but he did get through the sixth inning with five strikeouts compared to one walk.

But Dodgers’ pitching would send him and the White Sox to a 4-1 loss on Wednesday evening as they surrendered just four hits over the course of nine innings. Only Jake Burger’s 5th inning homer to continue his own strong stretch was the reason the hosts got on the board as their modest three-game winning streak came to an end.

Tony Gonsolin continued his great year for Los Angeles as he went six innings with just three hits allowed, including the Burger homer, as he improved to 7-0 on the season. Three bullpen pitchers would only give up one hit in the final three innings.

Home runs would prove to be White Sox pitcher’s undoing as the Dodgers hit three over the course of the game, with two coming off Cueto. Will Smith’s two-run first inning blast would be all Los Angeles would need as Cody Bellinger would add a solo shot in the second and Trea Turner in the ninth to finish off the scoring.

WGN News

Storms, then dangerous heat; Advisory issued

An approaching warm front Monday will bring a complex of thunderstorms to the area. Expect storms to move through between mid-morning and afternoon. Northern Illinois has a slight risk for strong to severe storms. Our main threats include damaging winds and hail.  Humidity will start building Monday afternoon and peak Tuesday as a heatwave, currently […]
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub

GARY, Ind. – Two people were killed and four others wounded in shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana early Sunday morning. Gary police said officers responded to the Playo’s Nightclub in the 1700 block of Grant Street for reports of shots fired. One neighbor said she heard 30-50 gunshots and people screaming. Once there, […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

Thousands fill Division Street for Puerto Rican parade

CHICAGO — Chicago’s annual tradition of the Puerto Rican parade was held Saturday in Humboldt Park. Division Street was full of celebration as thousands of people honored Puerto Rican art, culture and music. The showcase of Puerto Rican culture included 37 floats and an estimated 5,000 participants. The parade is part of the four-day festival. […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Sox
WGN News

3 found dead inside Round Lake Beach home

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — Three people were found dead Monday in a north suburban home, prompting a police pursuit later. At around 1:40 p.m., Round Lake Beach police were contacted to perform a well-being check at a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane. Upon arrival, police located three deceased individuals inside. […]
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
WGN News

3 shot while walking along lakefront near Museum Campus

CHICAGO — Three people were shot while walking along the lakefront near Chicago’s Museum Campus early Saturday. Chicago police said the men were walking on the 1200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 1:30 a.m. when the shooting occurred. A 19-year-old male was shot in the face and taken to the hospital in […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The committee announced that Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses scheduled to testify […]
POTUS
WGN News

Dangerous heat expected: Chicago opens cooling centers

The Chicago area is expected to see dangerous levels of heat and humidity this week. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday through Wednesday at 8 p.m. Peak afternoon heat index values are expected to be between 105 to 109 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

