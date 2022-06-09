ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

‘Kids these days’? How about the adults ....

By Ana Veciana-Suarez
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gynxy_0g5kTWky00

Kids these days.

I’ve heard that phrase way too many times, and always to justify an older generation’s sense of superiority. It grates. It deflects. And more importantly, it’s wrong.

So why has it been wielded since time immemorial?

I’ve been thinking about how older generations judge those who succeed them ever since I read about a Michigan Dollar Tree store that was forced to shut its doors because it was short-handed. The manager posted this handwritten sign:

“I apologize for us closing AGAIN. My 2 new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn’t stand here for their entire shift. Don’t hire Gen Z’s. They don’t know what work actually means. NOW HIRING! *Baby Boomers ONLY, thanks!”

Because we live in the era of easy access to cameras, the sign went viral. The manager was fired and a corporate spokesman distanced the company from the sentiment, announcing the sign “was absolutely not approved by or condoned” by higher-ups.

The sign, however, is emblematic of what many older people think — and say — of the younger generation. They’re lazy. They want things handed to them. They’re arrogant, misguided, entitled and [fill in the blank with whatever disparaging adjective fits your biases]. The stereotypes are endless and trite, as stale as a box of crackers left open overnight.

Not long ago I argued with a relative who supervises an office comprised mostly of younger professionals, many with impressive academic credentials. She had spent the day interviewing candidates for an opening and was flabbergasted by their questions and demands.

“They simply aren’t willing to put in the hours it takes to get the job done!” she complained. Hours, I should note, that are way more than the standard 40. And here’s the insult to the injury: As salaried employees, they won’t get paid overtime.

I pointed out that their requests were reasonable. After all, we need more work/life balance, and younger employees aren’t shy about asking about this. Wish I had been as brave, as confident.

“When I started…” she began.

Generational warfare

Therein lies the problem. The work world has changed, but too often those in power use outdated benchmarks to measure the commitment and desire of incoming workers. Of course, it’s not just the elusively defined work ethic that fuels generational warfare. The priorities of younger generations are constantly questioned as well.

Saddled with the avocado toast label, millennials are accused of an unwillingness to grow up, to settle down, to land a mortgage. Forget that many in my generation bought their homes for what would now be considered a bargain. Forget that we enjoyed years of economic prosperity. Forget that house prices have rocketed and wages haven’t kept up with the cost of living.

Our exaggerated sense of accomplishment allows us to think we’re better, stronger, smarter — and more willing to put in the hours. Oh, please.

We were once the butt of jibes too. I clearly remember my parents wringing their hands over long-haired hippies, pot-smoking kids, and young people who didn’t know the value of a dollar or the privilege of an office job.

Yet, we grew up to captain industry, to discover cures, to raise families, to help the underprivileged, to lead churches, mosques and synagogues. We’ve also waged unnecessary wars, exacerbated economic inequality, worsened climate change, and adopted materialism as a moral principle.

Decades of living an unremarkable life have taught me that every generation — every race, every ethnicity, every religion, for that matter — is far from homogeneous. Groups will always be made of people who work hard and people who are lazy, people who don’t plan and people who scrimp and save for the future, people who are self-centered and people who are selfless, people who feel entitled and people willing to sacrifice.

Another hard lesson I learned: The lift you feel by putting someone else down is momentary. The drop, on the other hand, can be steep and permanent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFHM1_0g5kTWky00
Ana Veciana-Suarez

Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
psychologytoday.com

You Are Probably Not Like Your Parents

Judging someone’s traits based on their parents has almost no merit. Statistically, most daughters are not like their mothers, and most sons are not like their fathers. Even identical twins who share 100 percent of their genes are usually far from having identical personalities. Like father, like son–almost everybody...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Atlantic

‘Parents Are Not All Good and All Bad’

Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts. Some families have the frictionless ease of unconditional love and understanding, but for many the stalemate of family tensions can be insurmountable. In this episode of How to Start Over, we explore how to understand the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WebMD

Dealing with the Fear of Not Being Able to Breathe

When I watch TV or movies and there’s a scene of drowning, I feel a tinge of anxiety rise up. I find myself taking deep breaths. And maybe most people feel the same way. Except, I really do know what it feels like to not be able to breathe.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synagogues
Washington Examiner

The science behind gender ideology is bunk

Like so many toxic movements, gender ideology relies on fear to control people. Its activists have convinced our institutions that anything but full-blown acceptance of transgenderism will lead to a number of adverse effects, including increased suicide rates among children and young adults who weren’t “affirmed.”. This is...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Miami Herald

U.S. official explains why Juan Guaidó didn’t get an invite to the Summit of the Americas

Eighteen countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including major emitters of migrants to the United States like Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, have joined a regional partnership led by the Biden administration to address historical flows of migrants to its southern border, Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Brian A. Nichols told the Miami Herald in an exclusive interview.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Beast

Big Brother Watching Kids Nonstop Won’t Make Schools Safer

As America reels from yet another horrific school massacre, temptation is rising to unleash new surveillance technologies upon schools and students—for “safety.” But by and large, these technologies not only don’t work as intended—they’re actually harmful. If you are a student in America, there’s...
EDUCATION
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
7K+
Followers
972
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy