‘Kids these days’? How about the adults ....

Kids these days.

I’ve heard that phrase way too many times, and always to justify an older generation’s sense of superiority. It grates. It deflects. And more importantly, it’s wrong.

So why has it been wielded since time immemorial?

I’ve been thinking about how older generations judge those who succeed them ever since I read about a Michigan Dollar Tree store that was forced to shut its doors because it was short-handed. The manager posted this handwritten sign:

“I apologize for us closing AGAIN. My 2 new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn’t stand here for their entire shift. Don’t hire Gen Z’s. They don’t know what work actually means. NOW HIRING! *Baby Boomers ONLY, thanks!”

Because we live in the era of easy access to cameras, the sign went viral. The manager was fired and a corporate spokesman distanced the company from the sentiment, announcing the sign “was absolutely not approved by or condoned” by higher-ups.

The sign, however, is emblematic of what many older people think — and say — of the younger generation. They’re lazy. They want things handed to them. They’re arrogant, misguided, entitled and [fill in the blank with whatever disparaging adjective fits your biases]. The stereotypes are endless and trite, as stale as a box of crackers left open overnight.

Not long ago I argued with a relative who supervises an office comprised mostly of younger professionals, many with impressive academic credentials. She had spent the day interviewing candidates for an opening and was flabbergasted by their questions and demands.

“They simply aren’t willing to put in the hours it takes to get the job done!” she complained. Hours, I should note, that are way more than the standard 40. And here’s the insult to the injury: As salaried employees, they won’t get paid overtime.

I pointed out that their requests were reasonable. After all, we need more work/life balance, and younger employees aren’t shy about asking about this. Wish I had been as brave, as confident.

“When I started…” she began.

Generational warfare

Therein lies the problem. The work world has changed, but too often those in power use outdated benchmarks to measure the commitment and desire of incoming workers. Of course, it’s not just the elusively defined work ethic that fuels generational warfare. The priorities of younger generations are constantly questioned as well.

Saddled with the avocado toast label, millennials are accused of an unwillingness to grow up, to settle down, to land a mortgage. Forget that many in my generation bought their homes for what would now be considered a bargain. Forget that we enjoyed years of economic prosperity. Forget that house prices have rocketed and wages haven’t kept up with the cost of living.

Our exaggerated sense of accomplishment allows us to think we’re better, stronger, smarter — and more willing to put in the hours. Oh, please.

We were once the butt of jibes too. I clearly remember my parents wringing their hands over long-haired hippies, pot-smoking kids, and young people who didn’t know the value of a dollar or the privilege of an office job.

Yet, we grew up to captain industry, to discover cures, to raise families, to help the underprivileged, to lead churches, mosques and synagogues. We’ve also waged unnecessary wars, exacerbated economic inequality, worsened climate change, and adopted materialism as a moral principle.

Decades of living an unremarkable life have taught me that every generation — every race, every ethnicity, every religion, for that matter — is far from homogeneous. Groups will always be made of people who work hard and people who are lazy, people who don’t plan and people who scrimp and save for the future, people who are self-centered and people who are selfless, people who feel entitled and people willing to sacrifice.

Another hard lesson I learned: The lift you feel by putting someone else down is momentary. The drop, on the other hand, can be steep and permanent.

Ana Veciana-Suarez

Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.