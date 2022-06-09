Urban Fishing Derby seeks to get Pittsburghers to embrace new love for fishing

For over 10 years, select bowling centers and schools in Southwestern PA and around the country have participated in the Kids Bowl Free program. This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer. Eligible children can register for 2 free games each day of the Kids Bowl Free (KBF) program, all summer long, courtesy of the participating bowling centers along with support from local schools and organizations. Registration is limited, so please sign up at the beginning of the season to ensure participation!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO