ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Urban Fishing Derby seeks to get Pittsburghers to embrace new love for fishing

wtae.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a mission to get Pittsburghers to take up an old pastime: Fishing. Families gathered around Lake Carnegie and Highland Park on Memorial Day weekend for the Urban Fishing...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Pittsburgh cooling centers being activated this week as temperatures soar

With muggy, summer-like heat on the way this week, Pittsburgh's CitiParks is opening four cooling centers. The centers will be open until 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. CitiParks and the city of Pittsburgh will typically activate cooling centers when the forecasted highs are predicted to be above 90 degrees.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Yak Diner in North Apollo reopens with new owners as Dolly's Diner

An iconic roadside diner reopened Monday under new ownership and a new name in North Apollo. Dolly’s Diner, formerly the Yak Diner, welcomed patrons beginning at 6:30 a.m., after months of renovations and relocating of the classic 1950s-style diner from 2104 River Road less than a half-mile to its new address at 2130 River Road.
NORTH APOLLO, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shop, Dine, Play, Escape: The Waterfront ... your Destination Place

Every day of summer provides a new opportunity for fun. Whether it’s shopping for new summer clothes, sharing a round of drinks with friends, or enjoying outdoor live music on a Saturday afternoon, there’s so much to do when the weather is nice. For more active people, it’s refreshing to take a long walk outside and enjoy nature’s beauty. And after a long day in the sun, nothing is better than going inside and taking advantage of air conditioned entertainment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Allegheny County, PA
Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
East Liberty, PA
City
Highland Park, PA
macaronikid.com

2022 Kids Bowl FREE Summer Program

For over 10 years, select bowling centers and schools in Southwestern PA and around the country have participated in the Kids Bowl Free program. This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer. Eligible children can register for 2 free games each day of the Kids Bowl Free (KBF) program, all summer long, courtesy of the participating bowling centers along with support from local schools and organizations. Registration is limited, so please sign up at the beginning of the season to ensure participation!
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bantam Jeep Festival Underway

If you like jeeps, Western Pennsylvania is the place to be this weekend. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is underway. It's a tribute event for the history behind Jeep, the people who created it, and its birthplace, which apparently is Butler, Pennsylvania. The family friendly event gives jeep enthusiasts on...
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Derby#Pittsburghers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Community leaders set to sing karaoke at Westmoreland Has Talent!

Carlotta Paige, co-founder of the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition, once aspired to a career as a singer. Growing up in Westmoreland County, she sang with a group called The Cashmeres and later moved to New York City and got a job as an administrative assistant at Columbia Records, hoping to get noticed.
beavercountyradio.com

“The Vince Vortex” Makes for a Beautiful Day For the 31st Annual Beaver Falls Car Cruise

(Featured Photo is of Gary Snair’s Rat Rod Tow Truck. Photos taken by Keith Walsh, Curtis Walsh, and Frank Sparks) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The weather was beautiful on Saturday for the 31st Annual Beaver Falls Car Cruise. The forecast early in the week was calling for rain and in an interview on Beaver County Radio earlier in the week Car Cruise Co-Chairman Tom Gargaro explained to the listeners that his father Vince was a weatherman and he was watching over from heaven and wouldn’t let it rain. Beaver County Radio Program Director, Frank Sparks called it the Vince Vortex and Gargaro agreed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Thousands of fans celebrate Kenny Chesney's return on Pittsburgh's North Shore

Maybe it’s because the weather was absolutely perfect for an outdoor tailgate on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. Or maybe it’s because the music of country superstar Kenny Chesney brings people together. Or maybe it’s because so much of the world shut down over the last two years because...
wtae.com

Kenny Chesney concert brings thousands of fans to North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of fans gathered around Heinz Field and throughout the North Shore Saturday to attend the Kenny Chesney concert. The country music artist has not been in Pittsburgh since 2018 due to COVID-19. "It's been two years, I know people that bought tickets two years ago," said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Some fans treated by EMS, taken to hospital at Kenny Chesney tailgate

Twenty-two people were taken to a hospital Saturday for issues stemming from tailgating on Pittsburgh’s North Shore before the Kenny Chesney concert, according to city police. Paramedics treated 52 people. None of the patients were critical, according to public information officer Maurice Matthews. The reasons for hospitalizations and transports...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Thousands of spectators take in final day of Westmoreland Airshow

Lori Dudzinsky of Derry Township has watched the Shop ’n Save Westmoreland Airshow grow from small beginnings. She’s been attending the events since the late 1970s, when her father, Jack Myers of Derry Township, started providing portable toilets for the event through his rental company. Dudzinsky and Myers braved the threat of rainy weather Sunday at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Watch: 2022 Shop 'n Save Westmoreland Airshow

LATROBE, Pa. — It's back! The Shop 'n Save Westmoreland Airshow is being held on June 11 and 12 at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The fun continues Sunday, too. Gates will open at 10 a.m. on both days. Highlighting the lineup this weekend is the F-16 Viper Demo Team,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Navy veterans reconnect across a continent, 4 decades to begin married life in Irwin

Romantic flames that were first sparked more than four decades ago and half a world away recently rekindled between an Irwin woman and a fellow Navy veteran. Picking up where they left off, Beverly Detofsky and Doug Reichman aren’t wasting any more time. They’re scheduled to exchange wedding vows Monday before District Judge Charles Conway in Export before settling down together in Irwin.
IRWIN, PA
wtae.com

UPMC breaks ground on new Presbyterian Hospital building

PITTSBURGH — UPMC has broken ground on its brand new 17-story Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland. City officials including Mayor Ed Gainey and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald were among those in attendance during the Tuesday groundbreaking ceremony. UPMC says the 17-story facility will have 636 private patient rooms and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy