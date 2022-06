MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Christopher Chad Price was sentenced Friday to life in prison by a Midland jury. Price is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. The jury heard evidence for four days, and on Thursday afternoon the jury found Price guilty after about an hour and a half of deliberating. Price decided to have the jury assess punishment. After another day and a half of testimony, the jury assessed the punishment of life in prison for each of the four counts at 6 p.m. on Friday evening.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO