‘Black Phone’ Actor Mason Thames to Star in High School Comedy ‘Incoming’ From Spyglass Media, Artists Road (EXCLUSIVE)

By Rebecca Rubin
 5 days ago
Artists Road has landed rights to “ Incoming ,” a high school comedy starring “The Black Phone” actor Mason Thames . The company, a new joint venture specializing in funny films, is co-financing with Spyglass Media Group.

Dave and John Chernin, who have partnered on “The Mick” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” are writing and directing in their feature film debut. Production is expected to commence this summer. Artists Road and Spyglass landed the rights in a competitive situation.

“Incoming” follows four incoming freshmen as they navigate the terrors of adolescence at their first-ever high school party. Other than Thames, the cast has not been announced.

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall” filmmaker Nick Stoller, who directed the upcoming raunchy comedy “Bros,” will produce with Conor Welch through his company Stoller Global Solutions. Additional producers include Artists Road’s principals, Todd Garner, Peter Principato, Ben Silverman and the company’s CEO, Mark Korshak.

Spyglass chairman and CEO, Gary Barber, and Peter Oillataguerre, president of production, are executive producing with Chris Stone, VP of production and development, and overseeing the project on behalf of Spyglass. Noah Nusinow is overseeing the production on behalf of Artists Road.

In the meantime, the Chernin brothers are currently executive producing a half hour comedy, “Stubs,” that’s in development at TBS.

Thames will next be seen in Universal Pictures’ upcoming supernatural horror film “The Black Phone” and the coming-of-age film “Boys of Summer.”

Artists Road is a joint venture formed by Spyglass Media Group, Propagate Content, Artists First Inc., and Off-Road Productions that is focused on producing moderately-budgeted film comedies. The company is currently in post-production on its first feature film, “Reunion,” starring Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Nina Dobrev and Chace Crawford.

Dave and John Chernin are represented by WME and 3Arts. Thames is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Nick Stoller and Stoller Global Solutions are represented by UTA and attorney Bryan Wolf.

