ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0g5kRzEL00

When two teen friends in matching sweatshirts heard gunfire up ahead in a crowd of people on South Street in Philadelphia on Saturday night, each pulled out his own weapon and started firing at random, officials said Thursday.

One struck and killed a youth counselor who was out celebrating his 22nd birthday on the unusually warm night, while the other killed a 27-year-old home health aide, authorities said. The teens also struck at least one of the 11 people wounded in the melee, which began at least a block away when a fistfight devolved into an exchange of gunfire that killed a third person, one of the gunman involved in that fight, authorities said.

"Sadly, there’s nothing new about (when) people hear shots fired, they reach for whatever weapons they have,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday, when the pair of 18-year-old murder suspects were captured in Virginia by U.S. marshals.

“We have what started out as an unfair fistfight — two people attacking one person. In a country where you have some 300 million people and 500 million guns, it went from fists to bullets very, very quickly,” Krasner said.

Quadir Dukes-Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, who was 17 at the time of the shooting but is now 18, both face murder charges, authorities said. Dukes-Hill is charged in the death of Alexis Quinn, 27, while Whittington is accused in the death of Kristopher Minners, 22. Both suspects are from the Philadelphia area, but were captured late Thursday morning at a home in Richmond without incident, according to Robert Clark, a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force.

The teens will be extradited to face charges in Philadelphia in the coming weeks and will not be eligible for bail given the murder charges, Krasner and other officials said at press conferences held Thursday afternoon. Krasner expects to seek to try Whittington as an adult although he was a few days shy of 18 at the time. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers representing them.

The gunfire began a block or two up ahead on South Street — a gathering spot for young crowds for a half century, packed with restaurants, bars and stores — when three men began fighting and two exchanged gunfire, firing 17 bullets in all.

Police believe Gary Jackson, 34, pulled out his weapon first, striking a man who fired back and killed him. That man remains hospitalized in critical condition. Krasner does not intend to charge him, deeming the fatal gunfire self-defense. Both Jackson and the hospitalized man were licensed to carry firearms, the prosecutor said.

However, his office did charge a fifth man whom they said fired an illegally made ghost gun into the crowd. They are not yet sure if that gunman struck any of the 11 wounded.

Surveillance video of the scene on Saturday showed scores of people milling about on the sidewalks and in the street, before fleeing when the gunfire erupted. Minners was a residential advisor at Girard College, a boarding school for disadvantaged youth which he had attended, while Quinn was a health aide.

“Guns appear to be falling out of the sky,“ Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said on Tuesday, as she toured the area with Mayor Jim Kenney and spoke to concerned merchants, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

———

AP staff writer Bruce Shipkowski contributed to this report from Trenton. Follow Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on gun charges in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Roddy Ricch is facing gun charges after being arrested on his way to perform at a concert Saturday night. According to police, the 23-year-old rapper was arriving at Citi Field on Saturday evening when a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. The Los Angeles-based Ricch was scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

5 wanted in fatal shooting of drill rapper at Bronx pharmacy

NEW YORK - Five people are wanted in connection to a shooting at a Bronx pharmacy that left a drill rapper dead.Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.A friend of Frowner's told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains before following Frowner into a pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue and shooting him.Frowner was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Frowner had been in town to film a rap video.Police on Saturday released a video of five individuals wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Massive Kensington Drug Operation Run By Father, Son Shut Down, Prosecutors Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive drug operation in Kensington has been shut down. Prosecutors say a father and son were behind it all. Take a look at some of the items seized by authorities — 83,000 doses of heroin were taken, along with about 30 guns and $179,000 in cash. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says this is the largest one-day operation since a crime crackdown started in Kensington back in 2018. “The Office of the Attorney General doesn’t mess around. We have a 98% conviction rate on our Kensington initiative arrests,” Shapiro said. In all, 23 people are now facing various drug and weapons charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J. woman, 19, charged with killing her newborn daughter

A 19-year-old Jamesburg woman was charged with killing her newborn daughter this week, authorities said Friday. Jessica Farag faces charges of aggravated manslaughter, desecration of human remains and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Farag gave birth to her daughter earlier on Wednesday...
JAMESBURG, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Philadelphia Police#Guns#Violent Crime
MyChesCo

128 Grams of Cocaine Seized in Drug Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug charges. Authorities state that on June 1 at approximately 9:42 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North Washington Street. Police made contact with the operator, 29-year-old Calvin Anderson. Anderson attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody. Police recovered 16 bags of heroin, 128 grams of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
WILMINGTON, DE
NorthcentralPA.com

Man busted with 3 bags crack cocaine, 4 brick of heroin on Interstate 80

Lewis Township, Pa. — A New Jersey man who was traveling on Interstate 80 in Union County was charged after police stopped the vehicle and found three bags of crack cocaine and four bricks of heroin. According to Trooper Christopher Isbitski of the state police central canine unit, he pulled over a vehicle on June 1 in which Nyjuane Kelly, 39, of Irvington, was a passenger. During the traffic stop on I-80 in Lewis Township, Isbitski made contact with Kelly and noted “numerous indicators of...
UNION COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Police Arrest Drug Dealers And A Drunk Driver

BRICK – The Street Crimes Unit released a list of arrests they had made over the course of a week that included people dealing crack and heroin. The following is a summary of the police reports involving these arrests:. At around midnight on May 21, detectives spotted a driver...
BRICK, NJ
CBS New York

Brothers, 16 and 19, drown in Bayonne school pool

BAYONNE, N.J. -- A New Jersey community is reeling after two teenage brothers drowned at a school swimming pool.The victims' names have not been released in order to give their family privacy. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with students in Bayonne, who asked how this could happen, especially when police said there were lifeguards on duty at the time of the tragedy on Wednesday night."I feel devastated, I feel heartbroken, because I have a grandchild go here," one woman told Duddridge on Thursday. Community members are trying to comprehend how the brothers, ages 16 and 19, drowned at Lincoln Community School's indoor pool."Why...
BAYONNE, NJ
ABC News

ABC News

692K+
Followers
159K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy